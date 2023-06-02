Classen, Emanuel help All-Star teams to wins

It's typically a foregone conclusion that all-star basketball games feature offensive prowess. That was half-true Friday night at the annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games played at the Cox Activites Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
In the boys game, the Dark team withstood a late rally in a 107-98 shootout, while the Dark team girls led for all of the final three quarters in a 62-55 contest.
The Dark team prevailed after a frenzied final few minutes filled with back-and-forth action.
"We obviously knew going in that we wanted to win, but at the same time, it's an all-star game, so we're just trying to have fun out there. It's our last time wearing our high-school jerseys," said Landon Classen of O'Neill. "We had a little bit of competitiveness in us, and our goal was to keep the lead the whole game and, at the end, try to just go."
Despite having led by double digits in the second half, the Dark team needed one more push at the end. Classen, the Dark team MVP, finished with a game-high 33 points, including 13 in the final 3½ minutes.
"I looked at coach (Kevin) Manzer (of Norfolk Catholic) and I'm like, 'All right, coach, sub us in,' " said Classen, a Wayne State basketball commit. "We were really wanting to win. We wanted to put our foot on the gas and finish this game."
Jaxson Bernecker put the Light team within 96-94 thanks to a 3-pointer, but Classen splashed a 3-pointer with 1:45 left. Dyami Berridge followed with a driving layup, only to have Classen answer with another 3-pointer. Schuyler Mustin of Stuart drove for a layup to make it a 102-98 game with 1:02 to go.
Mustin was the Light team MVP after scoring 23 points, including several dunks in the contest.
"It was a different experience," the future Hastings College golfer said. "It's a lot different than an actual high-school basketball game. It was a lot more relaxed, and you get a lot more opportunities to do different things."
Classen added the exclamation point with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left, and Jaxon Claussen capped the game with a dunk just before the final buzzer for the final margin.
"Landon hit probably four of them (3-pointers) that were about 8 feet beyond the 3-point line," said Dark team coach Derric Werner of Elkhorn Valley. "I don't know how you would defend it. You really don't. When he does it, you just hope he doesn't miss."
Despite the late drama, the Dark team led for the final 2½ quarters.
The Light team led 14-5 after a Cade Johnson steal and layup less than four minutes into the game. Classen hit back-to-back 3s to help bring the Dark team to within three, but 3-pointers by Daniel Judd and Jaden Kosch helped maintain the nine-point lead through a quarter.
"It was just an awesome group of guys," said Light coach Luke Bulau of O'Neill St. Mary's. "They get along really well, too. That's the best part. You don't see any animosity. They just come out there and make it a lot of fun."
That's when the Dark team went to work, scoring four baskets in a row to begin the second quarter. Brendyn Ollendick's driving layup tied the game at 39, and Sage Frauendorfer's back-to-back baskets, including a putback with 3:12 left in the half, gave the Dark team a 48-43 lead.
The Dark team would never trail after that, including the final stretch.
"From the first practice, I really felt like our team really clicked together and bonded right away," Classen said. "This game, it didn't feel like we had only one practice. It felt like we've been practicing for a few weeks or a month."
IN THE GIRLS game, North Bend Central graduate Kaitlyn Emanuel filled the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds, five assists, seven steals and seven blocked shots to help the Dark team to the win.
"I didn't even realize I had six points," said Emanuel, the Dark team MVP. "I was just going out there to have fun, hopefully get some assists to my teammates and make it fun that way. It was really nice, and then to have so many talented teammates, it's really relaxing and way fun."
The Light team had the momentum early on, but a 9-0 scoring run by the Dark gave it the lead for good.
Cameryn Skiff and Reagan Brummels scored on back-to-back possessions, and then Mia Wiederin added a driving layup to switch the lead for good with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Alex Arenas drilled a 3-pointer to begin the second quarter for a 19-15 lead. After Samantha Ehlers answered with a basket, Amber Lawson followed with one and then Emanuel went coastal with a steal and layup for a 23-17 lead.
"I thought our defense played really well," said Dark coach Rod Peters of Bancroft-Rosalie. "They have some really good players — it's an all-star game. We played really good help defense. We did a lot of things defensively well, so I was just really proud of our girls."
The Light team got a midrange jumper from Brooklyn Kruse, and Morgan Moeller added another off a Kruse assist to put the Light team within two with 2:18 left in the half. But over the next 10 minutes of game time, the Dark team went on a 21-7 scoring run that included no 3-pointers.
Moeller was the Light team MVP with a game-high 14 points.
"We missed a lot of shots," said Light coach Brendan Dittmer of Elkhorn Valley. "I mean, we had a lot of decent looks and a lot of 3-point shots that didn't go down. Obviously, we had good 3-point shooters shooting them; it just didn't fall for us."
Girls
Dark 16 13 19 14 — 62
Light 15 10 11 19 — 55
DARK: Isabella Bonneau (Bancroft-Rosalie) 4; Alex Arenas (Wakefield) 7; Channatee Robles (Norfolk Catholic) 3; Mya Zohner (Battle Creek) 0; Amber Lawson (Wynot) 13; Madison Bishop (North Bend Central) 3; Kaitlyn Emanuel (North Bend Central) 6; Mia Wiederin (Lutheran High Northeast) 6; Reagan Brummels (Battle Creek) 5; Emma Heller (Wisner-Pilger) 7; Cameryn Skiff (Norfolk High) 8.
LIGHT: Makenna Noecker (Cedar Catholic) 7; Halle Beller (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) 6; Alivia Morten (Hartington-Newcastle) 6; Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 9; Ellie McAfee (Ponca) 0; Morgan Moeller (Pierce) 14; Hadley Cheatum (Summerland) 0; Maci Nemetz (West Holt) 3; Blair Fiala (Howells-Dodge) 1; Samantha Ehlers (Ponca) 5; Brynn Baumert (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 4.
Boys
Dark 22 36 27 22 — 107
Light 31 21 20 26 — 98
DARK TEAM: Diego Gastelum (Madison) 8; Anthony Earth (South Sioux City) 14; Landon Classen (O'Neill) 33; Paiton Hoefer (Elgin Public/Pope John) 4; Brendyn Ollendick (Elkhorn Valley) 7; Trey Quick (Twin River) 8; Sage Frauendorfer (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) 10; Jake Rath (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 12; Jack Borgmann (Norfolk High) 6; Jaxon Claussen (Wausa) 5.
LIGHT TEAM: Isaac Everitt (St. Mary's) 7; Tyan Baller (Cedar Catholic) 8; Schuyler Mustin (Stuart) 23; Alex Christo (Boone Central) 7; Cade Johnson (Wakefield) 12; Jackson Knust (Wisner-Pilger) 5; Dyami Berridge (Winnebago) 10; Jaden Kosch (St. Francis) 6; Jaxson Bernecker (Cedar Catholic) 14; Daniel Judd (Wayne) 6.