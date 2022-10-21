Class D girls go down to the wire

Three teams went to the wire for the team title in Class D girls, two of the teams were from the area and the third was Hemingford from out by Alliance.
The two northeast and north-central Nebraska teams came within a couple of points of grabbing the state title but it was the Bobcats that came away with the championship by just two points over Ainsworth and three over Crofton, last year's Class D team champion.
"We did everything we could possibly do to win here," Ainsworth coach, Jared Hansmeyer said. "I am so proud of these girls."
The Bulldogs persevered through a season that saw them not even have having enough athletes to produce a team score in the middle part of the fall.
"We had injuries, sickness, everything keeping us from getting into the final three at state," Hansmeyer said. "We kind of came in under the radar because we didn't really make a lot of noise as a team coming in to today."
But into the final three they came and they beat the 2021 team champion by a single point.
Crofton got an expected gold medal from junior, Jordyn Arens who won her third consecutive individual title after putting in the work for her first three seasons on the course, in fact, probably before this season.
"When I was little my siblings were always out on our country road running," Arens said. "I always wanted to run with them, but I could't keep up - my mom and dad would let me ride my bike while they ran if it was still light out, it made me want to run, it made me want to be just like them."
Arens was the 12th girl to win three straight state titles and is looking to be the fourth to win four individual championship next season in her final campaign.
"I'm looking forward to getting better in track this spring and next fall," she said. "I would love to take our team to another state title."
Arens and company ended up third in the team race with 41 points while the Bulldogs ended runner-up with 40.
Another junior, Katherine Kerrigan paced the Bulldogs with a second-place showing this season after placing sixth last season and third as a sophomore back in 2020.
"I'm going to really work hard to get back and try to give Jordyn a battle next year," Kerrigan said. "I really don't care as much about what I do, I want to help my team win - that is much more important to me - I love my teammates and we want to win."
Class D had plenty of girls back as returning medalists.
Madison Davis from West Holt was 10th last season and improved five spots as this season as another talented junior in the class.
"This year was a lot of fun," Davis said. "I was the only one down here last year and this year our whole team made it - it was a blast."
The Huskies ended up 11th with 91 points, but set the bar for improvement next year.
In fact, all five runners in 2022 return to compete in 2023.
North Central's Angela Frick finished sixth and joined a couple of sisters to grab a medal in Kearney.
The Knight freshman responded with some nerves in her first trip to state and ended up with a medal.
"I was really nervous at the beginning," Frick said. "But one I started running it was a lot of fun - I can't wait to get back here next year and bring our team with us."
Homer's Lilly Harris was 12th and Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson ended up with the last medal in the class at 15th after placing 14th last season.
Emma Kennedy of Ainsworth was 23rd this year after grabbing the 12th-place hardware last year.
"Emma was hurt for the middle part of the season," Hansmeyer said. "It was just one of the things we had to overcome - if she's healthy I think we might have won - you never know."
"Regardless, I'm very proud of this team and we'll dwell on this for a while and get back to work for track and next year," he said. "This was an amazing season and something to build on."