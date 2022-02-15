Class D field is wide open

According to many of the pundits, Sutherland should walk away with a Class D Nebraska State Individual Wrestling Championship this weekend.
According to the people who know the coaches, Class D wrestling is wide open this year and a lot of things can happen down in Omaha.
The mats are the same size they have been all season long, but there is a mystic quality when they are displayed on the floor at Omaha's CHI Health Center in February.
"You never know what is going to happen when you get down there," Plainview coach Dean Boyer said.
Dreams are made and broken at the state championship, and Boyer's crew has an opportunity to be another chapter in the Plainview legacy.
The Pirates have won the past three state titles and have the firepower to make it four straight, but as usual, there are a handful of teams prepared to make a four-peat difficult.
"I think there are as many as eight or nine teams who can win this year," Boyer said. "It just depends on what happens when you get down there — who gets it going."
But most coaches look at Sutherland as the team to beat.
"There are quite a few teams that have a shot for sure," Winside coach Jesse Thies said. "There are a few teams that have a real chance."
Thies would know, as he is back coaching at his alma mater, having learned wrestling from longtime Wildcat coach Paul Sok. Thies also has been around wrestling, well, his entire life.
"We're in the mix," Thies said."It would take some breaks and a great effort, but there are probably eight teams that have a chance, and we are one of them, I believe."
Plainview is coming off of a district title as it outlasted Thayer Central in the D-3 district meet at Burwell this past weekend and will bring seven wrestlers to the state meet, including three district champions.
"We expect to go down there and dominate," 132-pound district champ Scout Ashburn said. "It's one of our goals."
Plainview had three district champions in a three consecutive weight classes beginning with Ashburn.
Kyler Mosel at 138 and Tanner Frahm at 145 won titles and John Leija at 145 came in second.
"I am so excited to go down there and wrestle," Mosel said. "We're really pumped up, it will be great."
The Wildcats also had three district champions and will have seven wrestlers competing this weekend.
Jacoby Mann at 120 pounds, Cayden Ellis at 126 and Art Escalante at 145 all won titles at the D-2 district in Pleasanton and look to keep moving on at state.
Art's twin brother, Gabe, also will be traveling along as he finished second at 160 pounds, as did teammate Mason Topp at 195.
The Escalante brothers both have joined the 150/100 club this season, compiling 150 wins and 100 pins over their careers.
"That's quite an accomplishment to have a wrestler hit that mark," Thies said. "To have two on one team from the same family at the same time is really kind of neat."
Korbin Carlson (113) and Maddox Magwire (138) also grabbed a ticket for the bus ride to Omaha.
North Central, which finished fifth at the D-3 meet, is sending four wrestlers to state, including Levi Lewis, the district champ at 152.
"I'm really looking forward to getting down there," Lewis said. "I've always dreamed of being down there and winning a state title — be the best, and now I have that chance."
Wisner-Pilger's district champion at 120 pounds, Braxton Siebrandt, missed state his freshman season because of an elbow injury just before last year's district, which required surgery.
He knows the value of the here and now.
"I can't wait to get down there," the Gator sophomore said. "I really missed it last year when I couldn't wrestle. I'm going to make the most of it."
Elgin Public/Pope John 126-pounder Carter Beckman couldn't agree more.
"I am so excited," Beckman said. "I'm going to go to state with the same attitude I had at districts and all year. I want to make people wrestle my game and not worry about what they are going to try."
As a freshman at 170 pounds, O’Neill St. Mary’s Jace Rosenkrans probably summed the entire goal and what he assumes the entire state experience will be.
"It will be amazing to go there and wrestle," Rosenkrans said. "I have been down there and watched my brother wrestle — this time it's me, I'm going to be out on that mat. Just amazing."