Levi Belina had eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his sophomore and junior years as running back for Howells-Dodge.
So heading into his senior year, it would’ve been fair to assume that he had a lot left in the tank. However, it would’ve been a lot harder to guess just what he’d do in his final season with the Jaguars.
The third-year starter carried the ball 223 times for 2,039 yards and 37 touchdowns.
That effort was enough to lead Howells-Dodge to its first state championship since consolidating in 2012. In that game — a 42-12 beating of Stromsburg Cross County — he ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns while also completing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
“Our running backs are always asked to carry a heavy load for us, and Levi has done a tremendous job of that,” coach Mike Speirs said. “His football IQ is very high, and his durability made him a great player.”
Belina wasn’t just making plays on offense in the title game.
Cross County had first and goal on Howells-Dodge’s 1-yard line in the first quarter with no score. The Cougars handed the ball to their running back, Carter Seim, whom Belina met at the line of scrimmage, keeping him out of the end zone.
The Jaguars recovered a fumble on the next play and never looked back from there.
“Blake Sindelar caused a fumble and recovered it, which was a great effort play in its own right,” Speirs said. “However, without Levi’s great play, we would not have been in position to make that play.”
What stood out about Belina to Speirs was his willingness to do whatever was asked.
“Nothing you asked of him was ‘beneath’ him,” he said. “He would do whatever you asked of him, and that is a special quality to have.”
This year’s Elite 8 includes two repeat entries in Aiden Kuester and Evan Haisch. Kuester finished the year as one of the best quarterbacks in Class D1 while Haisch cracked 1,000 yards for the second straight year.
Layne Warrior’s ability to win almost any matchup off the line of scrimmage made Bloomfield so dangerous this season. I can only imagine how excited he is to have two more years of him and quarterback Braeden Guenther.
Trevor Thomsen flew a bit under the radar during the season, but he was able to help Summerland win a lot of games. He went from running 6.2 yards per carry in his sophomore year to 10 his junior year. Don’t be surprised if he can crack 2,000 next year.
Elgin Public/Pope John’s run from upsetting O’Neill St. Mary’s in the first round to make it all the way to the state semifinals was thanks in large part to Jack Wemhoff. His ability to help establish the run game and thus control the tempo was huge for the Wolfpack. I can’t wait to see how they capitalize next year with Wemhoff and all but two other players coming back.
I wanted to make sure enough defensive players were recognized in this list, and none were better than Kamden Dusatko, who set a personal best and set a Stanton season record with 7.5 sacks.
Selections are determined by both coaches’ nominations and observations by Daily News sports writers.