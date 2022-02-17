OMAHA – If possible, Ashton Lurz might add “assists” as a statistical category to wrestling too.
Valentine’s 152-pound junior said a teammate who wasn’t competing at Thursday’s Class C state tournament at CHI Health Center deserves at least partial credit for his two wins to become a semifinalist for the first time.
“My teammates put me in this position, so a lot of this goes to my teammates,” said Lurz, who improved to 39-3 and is ranked third in his weight class. “Me and my 220 lifted all the time. Lee Major pushed me in that weight room, so I just want to thank Lee for that.”
Major may have fallen one win short of qualifying for the state tournament himself, but his impact shows why Valentine has consistently been near the top of its class in recent years.
The Badgers put themselves in place to do that again during the first two rounds, advancing four into Friday’s semifinals to sit in third place with 41 points. No. 1-rated Aquinas raced out to a healthy lead with 68 points, 19 more than second-place Milford.
Joining Lurz in the semifinals for Valentine are William Sprenger (113 pounds), Cayden Lamb (145) and Tagg Buechle (182).
Lurz opened with a 4-2 decision over Fillmore Central’s Treven Stassines, a victory that he wasn’t exactly satisfied with.
“I struggled in that first match, but it was good enough to get by,” he said. “I’ll have to wrestle better in the semis, but I know I’m capable of that. I just started slow, that’s all it is.”
He was happier with his 8-3 quarterfinal decision over Norfolk Catholic’s Allan Olander.
Olander defeated Lincoln Christian’s Jackson Cooley 11-5 in the first round.
That second win ensured Lurz’s first state medal after coming up empty the past two seasons.
“I guess I just changed that,” he said. “It feels good (to secure a medal) but it would feel better to have a state title.”
To do that, he will first have to get past No. 1-rated Christopher Nickolite in the semifinals.
Just one point behind Valentine in fourth place was Crofton/Bloomfield, which also advanced four into the semifinals – Robbie Fisher (106), William Poppe (145), Wyatt Tramp (160) and Jared Janssen (220).
Janssen, who finished third last year, pinned Fillmore Central’s Brevin Damrow in 1:05 and decisioned Norfolk Catholic’s Isaac Wilcox 7-4.
Wilcox opened with a pin of Amherst’s Wyatt Anderson in 3:19.
“I thought it went really well,” Janssen said. “Coming in coach (Trevor Wiebelhaus) told us to be ready to compete at all times and make no mistakes. So making no mistakes in my first two matches was what he was looking for.
“I kept moving and honestly tired (Wilcox) out. I didn’t want to do anything stupid.”
Janssen improved to 46-4 and is ranked second. If he gets past third-ranked Reilly Miller of Aquinas in the semifinals, he will improve on last year’s placing. That’s been a season-long goal.
“I knew in order to be the best you had to beat the best,” Janssen said. “To finish third last year showed I had the potential. That gave me a lot of spark for the fire.”
O’Neill is also part of a crowded middle of the top 10 in the team standings. The Eagles are fith with 38 points and also moved four wrestlers into the semifinals – Dylan Parks (106), John Alden (126), Ty Rainforth (138) and Brady Thompson (145).
While Alden, Rainforth and Thompson are all returning medalists, this was the first state tournament for sophomore Parks.
“At first I was nervous but after I got that first match done the nerves wore off,” said Parks, who is ranked fourth with a 25-10 record.
He defeated Yutan’s Janson Pilkington 9-2 and major decisioned Norfolk Catholic’s Yair Santiago 12-2.
“I’m just really happy to secure a medal at state my sophomore year at state,” Parks said. “I could have hoped for pins, but I’m just happy to win.”
No. 6-rated Santiago was coming off a 14-2 major decision over Syracuse’s Colton Sprague.
“I knew that he shoots from far distances, so I knew I had to be ready for that,” Parks said. “I knew I had to move on the bottom seeing his last match.”
Parks faces No. 3 Ryan Stusse of Battle Creek in the 106-pound semifinals, which will be an area affair with Crofton/Bloomfield’s top-ranked Fisher also taking part against Hershey’s Ethan Elliott.
Battle Creek finished with 37 points to sit in seventh place. Joining Stusse in the semis for the Braves are Ayden Wintz (113) and Korbyn Battershaw (152).
Other area semifinalists are Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt (152) and Twin River’s Jed Jones (182).
After losing three quarterfinal matches, Norfolk Catholic ended the day with nine points to sit 24th. Santiago, Olander and Wilcox will participate in Friday’s consolation rounds along with Kanyon Talton, who lost to Riley Waddington of Wood River 12-1 in a 138-pound first-round match.