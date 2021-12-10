Mark Brahmer loves his run game.
Throughout the season, he stressed the importance of establishing it. In Pierce’s four playoff games, an overwhelming 77% of the plays called were runs.
However, when his team absolutely had to put the ball in the air, he had a great option.
Junior Ben Brahmer came into the year with not only a state championship under his belt, but also a commitment to play at Nebraska in 2023. Many were excited to see how he would develop, and he delivered.
The tight end caught 63 passes for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns in his second season as a varsity starter. Brahmer averaged 17.8 yards a catch and had six games in which he eclipsed 100 yards.
“Benjamin developed into a very good all-around football player for us this season,” Mark Brahmer said. “He’s a top-notch student-athlete and positive leader.”
That leadership became more apparent as the season went on, both when it came to schematics as well as practice.
“Naturally he’s somewhat of a quiet guy, but he became one of our vocal leaders down the stretch,” Mark Brahmer said. “He works hard in his mental preparation so he’s able to provide direction to other players on the field.”
Only two players from last year’s team — Jimmy Allen and Abram Scholting — are back from last year’s squad.
Norfolk Catholic’s run game was one of the most voracious in Nebraska. While Karter Kerkman is a hard man to tackle, it takes blocking from guys like Kade Pieper to get to the next level.
Tate Thoene gave Cedar Catholic a new dimension that made its offense a hard one to defend. Kase Thompson was a leader on a Battle Creek offensive and defensive line that was arguably the biggest reason for the Braves’ success.
Even though his North Bend Central Tigers finished 1-8, Brodey Johnson showed great athleticism and was able to keep his team in a lot of ballgames.
Selections are determined by both coaches’ nominations and observations by Daily News sports writers.