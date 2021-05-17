It’s been two years since the Cornhusker State’s finest in track and field gathered at Omaha Burke High School for a week to determine the best of the best.
The workload has been tough and many had to survive competition with some of the best athletes in the area to qualify for the state meet. For now, the dust has settled and one last challenge awaits with athletes from Class A and D set to kick things off Wednesday and Thursday.
CLASS A
Spectators for the biggest class in the state will see plenty of maroon throughout the complex as the Norfolk Panthers send eight athletes to compete in seven events. Tyler Sellin and Braden Storovich will face each other in the 110 high hurdles. Sellin automatically qualified in the A-4 district meet at Lincoln Northeast while Storovich was named an additional qualifier. Storovich also qualified for the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Shon King will compete in the long jump after automatically qualifying. King’s best mark on the season was a length of 22 feet, 10 inches, the best mark in the area. Isaac Ochoa will compete in the 1,600-meter run, Cole Uzzell will compete in the 800, and Daylin Mallory will compete in the discus.
Norfolk’s relay team hopes to take home first in the 4x800. The group consisting of Uzzel and Ochoa, as well as Daniel Yowell and Isaac Guenther, was an additional qualifier in the A-4 district after finishing with a time of 8 minutes, 16.80 seconds. The mark was just under 10 seconds better than their previous tally of 8:26.91.
CLASS D
Hartington-Newcastle will have Lane Heimes and Aidan Gratzfeld in the pole vault competing with Creighton’s Matthew Johnson and Tate Thompson of O’Neill St. Mary’s. The Wildcats also will compete in the 4x100 and 4x400.
Grant Winkelbauer will have no issues keeping himself busy. The senior for St. Mary’s will compete in the 800 and will serve as the anchor for the Cardinals’ relay team, which qualified for the 4x400 and 4x800.
Following a strong team performance at D-4, the Bloomfield Bees will send a bevy of athletes to Omaha. Evan Haverkamp will compete in the 100 and the 200 while serving as the anchor for the relay team that was an additional qualifier for the 4x400. Dalton Gieselman looks to improve his marks in the shot put and discus, but he’ll need to beat out a familiar face in Boyd County’s Chase Snyder.
Snyder not only placed first in the discus to qualify for states, but improved on his personal record by 10 feet. He also beat out Gieselman in the shot put by 4 inches.
Austin Dvorak hopes to keep the momentum going in the high jump. The Stuart Bronco placed first in the event for D-4 and improved his personal best by 3 inches.
The Osmond Tigers will have plenty of athletes on the prowl for titles. Spencer Hille looks for championships in the high jump and long jump, for which he qualified automatically. Graysen Schultze looks to finish strong in the triple jump and the 1,600. He’ll also serve as the anchor on the relay team, which will compete in the 4x400 and the 4x800.
The Blue Devils of Wynot were able to get two athletes and one relay team to state through additional qualifiers. Jack Kucha now gets a shot at the long jump while Charlie Schroeder gets his chance to win the 200. Schroeder is also the anchor for Wynot’s relay team that qualified for the 4x400.
Each Humphrey school will be well-represented. Humphrey St. Francis sends Brock Pfeifer to the 3,200 and Tanner Pfeifer to the high jump. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family sends Ashton Sims to the 100 and Zachary Pfeifer to the shot put.