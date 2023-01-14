LEIGH — The Clarkson/Leigh Patriots picked up a pair of wins over two ranked Humphrey St. Francis Flyer squads on Friday night at Leigh Community Schools.
It started with the Class C No. 7 Patriot girls, who used a second-quarter surge to beat the Class D No. 1 Flyers 49-36.
“It’s a big win for us,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Muren said. “We knew coming in that we needed to get it.”
With the game tied 7-7, Cadence Indra, who tied the game at the end of the first quarter with a three. Hit another one early in the second to get Clarkson/Leigh going on a 9-4 run.
Makenna Wietfeld hit two free throws to end it, then Brynn Settje and Kylee Wessel exchanged threes.
After a two-minute stalemate, Chloe Hanel drove to the hoop for a layup, drew a foul and got the basket to go. She then made the free throw to complete a three-point play.
That free throw marked the 1,000th point of Hanel’s career. The junior, who leads the team with 20.4 points per game, led the way with 17 against the Flyers.
“I think the biggest thing is I got to celebrate it with my favorite people,” she said of reaching 1,000. “It was just the world to me.”
The play started a 9-0 run to end the second quarter. Hanel ended it with two free throws followed by a drive to the hoop off a turnover with five seconds left. It put Clarkson/Leigh up 28-19 at halftime.
Muren felt that the Patriots’ energy level picked up compared to the first quarter.
“Our energy level picked up, we scored 21 and we were able to push the basketball, get some things in transition,” he said. “I just think energy’s a big thing for us. A big thing for anybody and that was big for us there.”
Korbee Wendt made a two and Hanel hit two more free throws to make it a 32-17 game. With 6 minutes, one second left in the third. Wessel made a two to answer before Brynn Settje responded with a three. As the teams battled, Wendte nailed one of her own to give the Patriots a 14-point cushion heading into the final eight minutes.
A three by Emma Baumgart capped off a 12-4 run to make it 44-36 with 4:24 remaining. Not long after, Indra hit her third of the game and Hanel hit two more free throws to put the contest away.
Flyers coach Brayn Reichmuth liked the heart his team showed throughout the 48 minutes, but he wants them to find a way to win big games like this one.
A big part of that equation comes on the offensive end.
“We weren’t able to score. I thought we were getting more shots up at the end,” he said. “But I thought we gave some shots up early that we’ve probably got to get up.”
St. Francis shot 4-for-23 from the field in the first half and 13-for-45 the entire day.
No points were scored in the game until Baylee Settje made a free throw with 6:49 left in the first. No field goals were scored until Wessel hit a two-pointer with 4:15 left. The Flyers built up a lead thanks to a two by Karly Kessler and a free throw made by Isabel Preister before Indra’s three to end the period.
Clarkson/Leigh returns to action on Saturday when it travels to face Class C No. 2 Pender. Humphrey St. Francis’s next game will be in the Goldenrod Conference tournament. They’ll host either St. Edward or Greeley Central Valley in the quarterfinals.
IN THE BOYS GAME, Clarkson/Leigh got out to an early lead and held on despite some errors in a 50-43 win over the Class D No. 3 Flyers.
Although he was pleased with the win, Patriots coach Jeff Bachman hopes his team can learn from this.
“We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the ball, but that’s what St. Francis does. They speed you up. They force turnovers and they definitely did that tonight,” he elaborated. “We’ve got to close those little things out better, but I’m happy we won the game.”
The Patriots had 17 turnovers in the game and went 11-for-23 from the free throw line.
A pair of twos by Mason Whittmore got the scoring started for Clarkson/Leigh before Jaden Kosch hit a three for the Flyers. The Patriots responded with an 8-2 run, then Kegan Hackerott hit a three-pointer to keep St. Francis within striking distance.
The Flyers only managed one field goal in the second quarter, a two by Kosch. Clarkson/Leigh, meanwhile, had their way in the post. All of their first 26 points were scored on layups and drives to the hoop.
That control of the inside served the red and blue well on both ends.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on,” Bachman said. “We did a good job keeping them out of the paint and limiting paint touches.”
Clarkson/Leigh didn’t make a three until Kyle Kasik hit one with five seconds left in the first half, putting them up 29-17 at halftime.
Turnovers seem to hurt Clarkson/Leigh the most in the third quarter. The team had six of them, resulting in their lowest-scoring quarter and allowing the Flyers to make it a six-point game heading into the final eight minutes.
Whitmore helped the Patriots eventually put the contest away in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of his team-leading 16 points in the period. The senior also went 5-for-12 on two-pointers.
“We knew coming in that they play fast and they wanted the pressure to get to us,” Whitmore said of his team’s performance. “But I think we overcame that.”
St. Francis didn’t do itself any favors on shooting in any capacity. The Flyers went 12-for-68 from the field (including 4-for-26 in the first half) and went 16-for-33 from the free throw line.
“They’re a really good team and it just seemed like we got ourselves in too big a hole that we couldn’t get over the top to get back,” Flyers coach Eric Kessler said. “We made a little run in the second half, but they’re a tough group and they just played better than us tonight.”
Clarkson/Leigh travels to face Pender on Saturday afternoon. St. Francis starts the Goldenrod Conference tournament on Monday night, when it hosts either Heartland Lutheran or Elba.
GIRLS
Humphrey St. Francis 7 9 8 12 — 36
Clarkson/Leigh 7 21 12 9 — 49
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (10-4): Emma Baumgart, 2-7 0-0 6; Hannah Baumgart, 1-5 0-0 2; Kylee Wessel, 4-12 2-2 11; Karly Kessler, 3-7 0-0 6; Leah Kosch, 0-1 0-0 0; Makenna Wietfeld, 0-2 2-2 2; Isabel Preister, 3-11 3-6 9; Totals, 13-45 7-10 36.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (10-3): Cadence Indra, 3-5 0-0 9; Chloe Hanel, 5-12 7-7 17; Jessica Hoffman, 1-5 0-0 2; Korbee Wendt, 3-5 0-0 7; Gracie Eisenmann, 2-3 1-2 5; Brynn Settje, 2-13 0-0 6; Baylee Settje, 1-5 1-2 3; Totals, 17-48 9-11 49.
BOYS
Humphrey St. Francis 9 8 13 13 — 43
Clarkson/Leigh 16 13 7 14 — 50
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (9-3): Carson Wessel, 4-15 6-11 15; Kagan Hackerott, 1-14 3-6 6; Devon Baumgart, 0-1 0-0 0; Mason Geilenkirchen, 0-4 0-2 0; Jaden Kosch, 5-25 3-6 14; Isaac Classen, 1-3 1-4 3; Tucker Czarnik, 1-3 3-4 5; Gage Braun, 0-3 0-0 0; Totals, 12-68 16-33 43.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (9-3): Mason Whitmore, 5-12 6-12 16; Dalton Zulkoski, 2-6 2-2 6; Kyle Kasik, 2-9 3-6 8; Drew Beeson, 1-6 0-0 2; Trey Steffensmeier, 4-5 0-1 8; Korbin Lemburg, 1-4 0-2 2; Christian Hamernik, 4-5 0-0 8; Totals, 19-47 11-23 50.