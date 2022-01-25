CLARKSON – Defense led to offense for Class C No. 6-rated Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday.
The Patriots picked up the energy level on the defensive end after halftime, forcing 15 turnovers and holding Wisner-Pilger to 6-for-19 shooting.
That, along with 17 points from both Chloe Hamel and Kennedy Settje, allowed Clarkson/Leigh to come away with a 51-36 victory in a contest that featured 38 fouls, including 16 in the third quarter.
The Patriots (13-5) only led 26-25 with two minutes left in the third quarter before pulling away.
“We picked up our energy defensively midway through that third quarter,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. “We got some tips on the defensive end, then started attacking offensively. It just made a difference energy wise.”
Hanel – a 5-foot-11 sophomore – created issues at the top of the zone and got deflections leading to transition points during 9-2 and 7-0 runs.
Murren said the defense also did an excellent job on Wisner-Pilger senior guard Adison Meyer, who was held to four points and 1-for-12 shooting.
“They can score points, no doubt about that,” he said. “We tried to shade the Meyer girl. She’s a really good player and can really shoot the ball.
“Once we got our energy up, our length up top started to cause some issues and we were able
to get some deflections and runouts.”
Wisner-Pilger coach Brooke Fullner said the Gators (11-6) didn’t quite slow down the Patriots quickly enough once they started to pull away.
“I thought defensively we continued the pressure, but when they have players that are diving, we have to make sure that we immediately put a stop to that instead of a couple times down the court later,” she said.
Lindsey Kneifl scored 12 points and Cameryn Bellar 10 for the Gators, who trailed by nine in the second quarter but got back within 21-18 at the half.
“In the first half I really liked our defense,” Fullner said. “I thought we were aggressive. I thought we put the pressure on at the right time and trapped at the right time. But, also, we were knocking down the shots when we needed them in that first quarter. That’s what we were missing in the third quarter.”
It was the second big win in a back-to-back challenge for Clarkson/Leigh. On Monday, the Patriots defeated No. 7 BRLD 50-44.
“We knew this was a big game and big week for us, and the next couple weeks are big weeks,” Murren said. “We knew we had opportunities in these two games. We’ve been in close games. We just had to get them.”
Clarkson/Leigh did that. Its five losses have come by a total of 20 points.
The Patriots now turn their attention to a stacked East Husker Conference tournament.
“Our conference is loaded,” Murren said. “Wisner-Pilger is the seventh seed and they are 11-6 now. The top six teams are all rated in the top 10 in the state. It’s a state tournament field.”
Wisner-Pilger will do the same – after it hosts the top seed in the tournament, Class C No. 1 North Bend Central, on Thursday.
“There’s lots of good teams in our conference as lots of people know,” Fullner said. “It’s going to be a battle from start to finish for every team. Seeds one through seven have a really solid winning record.”
Wisner-Pilger 7 11 8 10 -- 36
Clarkson/Leigh 9 12 11 19 -- 51
WISNER-PILGER (11-6): Kennedie Ott 0-1 1-2 1; Adison Meyer 1-12 1-2 4; Lindsey Kneifl 5-10 2-4 12; Cameryn Bellar 4-6 1-2 10; Emma Heller 2-5 2-4 7; Kayla Svoboda 0-3 0-0 0; Maggie Schweers 0-2 0-0 0; Haley Kneifl 0-1 0-0 0; Taylor Scholting 0-0 0-0 0; Addisyn Carson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-40 7-14 36.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (13-5): Chloe Hanel 4-5 9-10 17; Makenna Held 0-0 0-1 0; Kennedy Settje 7-12 0-0 17; Faith Indra 0-1 4-6 4; Brynn Settje 0-1 0-0 0; Jessica Hoffman 1-5 3-6 5; Korbee Wendt 2-3 2-4 6; Gracie Eisenmann 0-0 0-0 0; Baylee Settje 1-1 0-0 2; Cadence Indra 0-0 0-0 0; Bailie Graybill 0-0 0-0 0; Tanyn Larson 0-0 0-0 0. 15-28 18-27 51.