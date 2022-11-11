STANTON — Not since they were separate schools had either Clarkson or Leigh made it to a state championship game in football.
Now as a co-op, the two towns will finally get to experience Memorial Stadium once again as the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots beat the Stanton Mustangs 54-12 in the Class D1 semifinals on Friday at the Stanton County Fairgrounds.
Clarkson was the D1 runner up in 2007. Leigh won the D1 championship in 1984.
“I’m just excited for the guys,” coach Jim Clarkson said. “They played so hard and worked so hard all year and it's just fun.”
No “guy” was bigger for the Patriots than Kyle Kasik. The senior running back carried the ball 40 times for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were season-highs.
“The o-line just made huge holes,” Kasik said. “I just read their blocks and I just kept running forward and they worked their butts off.”
The Patriots built some momentum on their first drive but fumbled the ball away at the Stanton 22. The Mustangs punted, then Clarkson/Leigh drove to the red zone and turned it over on downs before Stanton went three and out again.
That’s when the Patriots kicked it into high gear.
Kasik concluded a three-play, 51-yard drive with his first touchdown of the night. After the teams traded three-and-outs, Stanton drove to the Clarkson/Leigh 28 before turning it over on downs. The Patriots then marched 56 yards on five plays, wrapped up by another Kasik touchdown to go up 16-0.
It looked like Stanton would get on the board on their next drive after they had third and three at the Clarkson/Leigh 20, but a Becker Pohlman fumble gave the ball right back to the visitors. The Patriots scored on their ensuing drive, kept Stanton out of the endzone on the next one and went into halftime up 22-0.
Clarkson/Leigh’s defense held Stanton to its lowest point total this season. Before Friday, the Mustangs had scored no fewer than 36 points in a game all season.
For Stanton coach David Stoddard, communication and fundamentals seemed to escape them.
“We didn’t communicate some things and we could have been a little bit more physical at the point of attack,” he said. “Assignment and alignment technique just wasn’t there.”
Stanton would get the ball to start the third quarter but turned it over on downs after failing to convert a fourth and one at their own 30. Clarkson/Leigh found the endzone three plays later to go up 30-0.
The teams exchanged touchdowns for a bit in the drives that followed. Pohlman scored a one-yard touchdown then Ryan Brichacek called his number for the Patriots. After that, Stanton’s Joe Butterfield found Mitchell Hupp for a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Kasik added two more touchdowns for the Patriots before the night was over
Clarkson/Leigh will now play for the Class D1 championship on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Their opponents will be the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors.
Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) 0 22 16 16 — 54
Stanton (11-1) 0 0 12 0 — 12
Scoring summary
SECOND QUARTER
C/L: Kyle Kasik 21 run (Kasik run) 11:45
C/L: Kasik 17 run (Kasik run) 3:19
C/L: Kasik 31 run (PAT failed) 0:55
THIRD QUARTER
C/L: Kasik 5 run (Kasik run) 8:36
STA: Becker Pohlman 1 run (PAT Failed) 6:04
C/L: Ryan Brichacek 5 run (Kasik run) 4:22
STA: Mitchell Hupp 28 pass from Joe Butterfield (PAT failed) 2:25
FOURTH QUARTER
C/L: Kasik 3 run (Kasik run) 11:06
C/L: Kasik 30 run (Kasik run) 7:10