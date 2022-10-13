Clarkson/Leigh owns an 18-6 record and has won 12 out of its past 14 matches.
And that is only good enough for a No. 4 seed in the always tough East Husker Conference tournament, which begins play Thursday at the sites of the top four seeds.
The Patriots’ record would put them much higher in many conferences. But not one that includes undefeated North Bend Central, a one-loss Howells-Dodge team and a 22-win Oakland-Craig squad.
But this isn’t anything new to Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider, who is in her 11th season.
“Ever since I started coaching, it’s been one of the best conferences in the state with ranked teams,” she said. “In the last four or five years, there have been consistently ranked teams. It’s tough, but we’ll take the fourth seed and try to give every team we face a run for their money.”
Clarkson/Leigh’s recent success gives it momentum heading into the tournament, which wraps up on Saturday at Wisner-Pilger.
“I feel pretty confident,” Schneider said. “We’re coming off some big wins for us. Plainview was new to us on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and they pushed us and took the first set from us. We cleaned some things up.
“Lutheran High is always challenging. They threw some good stuff at us and have some good hitters and blockers. Those were two big wins. Then obviously to beat Humphrey St. Francis is always a big win. They’re ranked in the (Class D2) top 10 and only have two losses. It’s always a big rivalry.”
Any team will have to play well to win the EHC title.
“I wouldn’t say we have to play flawless, but we have to play low-error volleyball and keep putting the pressure on our opponent,” Schneider said. “I think we’ve done a nice job of improving our defense and making a play on the ball. Then our hitters have done a nice job of taking care of the ball and giving us an option to score points. To keep our opponent out of system is always a goal of ours, too.”
The conference tournament will prepare the Patriots for what they will see in their subdistrict, which also includes rated EHC teams Wisner-Pilger and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
“Postseason is kind of brutal,” Schneider said. “We have ranked teams galore. Some of the subs are stacked, so these matches put us in position to be successful in the postseason because everybody has that goal to get to state.”
With only one senior, Clarkson/Leigh entered the season with a young but not inexperienced team coming off of last year’s Class C2 state tournament appearance.
But there were adjustments to be made, and that led to a 3-3 start.
“There was definitely some tinkering around for us trying to fill some spots,” Schneider said. “Our libero became a six-rotation player for us. Then obviously having a new setter is always a challenge in itself. You have to find that timing with your hitters.
“We had some growing pains early on, but we worked through those. They really kind of click now, which is exactly what we want. We want to be peaking at the right time.”
Junior middle hitter Chloe Hanel — in her third season as a starter — gives the Patriots a go-to player. She averages 5.6 kills per set, almost four more than any teammate, along with a .391 hitting percentage.
Hanel also edges out sophomore Brynn Settje for the team lead in digs 220-193. Senior Korbee Wendt tops Clarkson/Leigh with 61 blocks, and freshman Ava Kasik has 34 digs.
That new setter, sophomore Izzy Hollatz, has 645 assists.
But for as well as things are going for the Patriots when the ball is in play, Schneider said some of the most important moments for her team come after the whistle blows things dead.
“We talk a lot about our team huddle,” she said. “After every point — whether we lose the point or win the point — we want our huddle to get tighter. They’ve got to make eye contact because if they are the one who made an error, they can’t pull themselves down because we can’t afford that.
“Our team huddles are what make us who we are, I guess. They’ve gotten tighter and hold themselves accountable, which is what we want.”
CLASS C
Can someone hand No. 1 North Bend Central its first loss of the season and deny it the East Husker Conference title? First, someone will have to take a set from the Tigers, who have swept their past eight matches. North Bend Central hasn’t seen second-seeded Howells-Dodge or fourth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh yet this season.
No. 2 Pierce has its second 11-match winning streak of the season going. The Bluejays rallied from a 2-0 deficit on Tuesday for an impressive comeback win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Might a rematch be in order in the Mid-State Conference tournament next week?
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (22-6) enters the East Husker tournament as a well-rested third seed. The Knights have been off since winning a five-setter against Pender on Thursday.
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh also has six days off before Thursday’s EHC opening round. That could be a plus with a potential quarterfinal against Wisner-Pilger looming.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic causes the first movement in this week’s ratings, going up two spots to No. 5. The Bluejays have won nine out of 11, with the losses coming to Pierce — in a five-setter that GACC led 2-0 — and Oakland-Craig. Guardian Angels Central Catholic is playing its best volleyball of the season heading into next week’s Mid-State Conference tournament.
No. 7 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is another East Husker team going in on six days between matches. The Bulldogs have lost four of six, with two of those 2-0 sweeps against Class D No. 3 Howells-Dodge. They are a potential quarterfinal opponent for Oakland-Craig as a No. 6 seed with 16 victories.
No. 8 Summerland improved to 19-6 last Thursday with a sweep of Neligh-Oakdale. The Bobcats resume action this Thursday with a big home match against Class D No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary’s, a team they best 2-0 in a triangular on Sept. 1.
CLASS D
Norfolk Catholic won its first tournament of the season by claiming the title at Wisner-Pilger last Saturday. Next tournament for the 22-2 Knights? Next week’s Mid-State Conference.
No. 2 Howells-Dodge carries a 22-match winning streak into the East Husker Conference tournament — which is only good enough for a No. 2 seed behind undefeated North Bend Central. The bracket would align for a semifinal rematch against Oakland-Craig, the team that edged the Jaguars 3-2 clear back on opening night on Aug. 25. Howells-Dodge moves up a spot with its 22-1 record, causing the first movement in the top three this season.
No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis drops one spot after being swept by Clarkson/Leigh, a team that has been edged twice by Howells-Dodge. The Flyers are the top seed for this week’s Goldenrod Conference tournament, where a championship match against Nebraska Christian awaits if seedings hold true.
Wynot jumps up four spots after beating previous No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2-1 in a triangular. The Blue Devils earned a first-round bye as the top seed in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament and will begin play on Monday. Wausa, which has been hanging just outside the ratings, is the second seed.
Cedar Catholic drops one spot after its loss to Wynot. That was only the third defeat by the Trojans in their past 19 matches.
Everyone else also moves back one position because of Wynot’s promotion. No. 6 Stuart will enter the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and will host a quarterfinal on Monday after getting a first-round bye.
No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s is the top seed in the NVC. Three of the Cardinals’ four losses have been to conference opponents — Stuart, Summerland and Niobrara/Verdigre.
No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John is seeded third in the Niobrara Valley Conference tourney. The Wolfpack defeated Stuart 2-1 early in the season. A rematch is possible in Tuesday’s semifinals.