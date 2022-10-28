CLARKSON — For the second time in as many weeks, Clarkson/Leigh found itself in a closely-contested battle in the Class D1 playoffs when Crofton scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
And once again, the Patriots persevered.
Clarkson/Leigh needed an onside kick recovery with 1 minute, 34 seconds left to seal a 22-14 slugfest over Crofton and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in the history of its co-op on Friday night.
"It's huge. Around the area, we see Howells and Humphrey and they're doing good in activities, and our goal was to make it past the first round this year in the playoffs, like we failed to do the last couple of seasons," Clarkson/Leigh senior Kyle Kasik said. "Now that we've done it, it feels great and we want to keep going."
Friday's contest resulted in neither team finishing with 100 rushing yards. Crofton finished with 194 yards of total offense, while Clarkson/Leigh tallied just 157. That kind of defense helped keep the Warriors in it after the Patriots led 22-0 midway through the third quarter.
"It was a strange finish," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson said. "But our guys have been in some dogfights all year, and they've battled. It was just like last week. We found a way to get it done."
The crazy started early in the fourth quarter, though.
Crofton's Wesley Lucht appeared to have first-down yardage on the second play of the quarter when he fumbled. The ball bounced forward, and caromed upfield again when a Clarkson/Leigh player tried to recover. Lucht picked the ball up for a fumble recovery and scampered 25 yards for a touchdown to put the Warriors on the scoreboard.
Down 22-8, the Warriors had one last chance when they stopped the Patriots on downs with just 2:25 to play. On third-and-3, Simon McFarland uncorked a deep ball that freshman Jace Panning caught in stride and raced for a 67-yard touchdown that suddenly put Crofton within 22-14. An incomplete pass on the two-point try kept the gap at eight prior to the onside kick and ensuing kneel-downs.
"That says a lot about our kids because... there was a point there where it could have been 22-0 and they scored one more time and that game's over," Crofton coach Tom Allen said. "We get a score to get us back in the game and hit a late one at the end, and then get an onside kick (attempt) and see what we can do."
The game seemingly had as many momentum swings as a volleyball match.
It started at the outset, when Dylan Higby blocked a punt two minutes into the game to set up a one-play touchdown drive that consisted of Kasik's 9-yard run.
Kasik was the game's leading rusher with 71 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
"I thought it set a big tone," Clarkson said of the blocked punt. "It got us off the mat early and ready to rock and roll. I was proud of our guys and the way they got after it."
Crofton then drove for the next 7:52, but an incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs at the Clarkson/Leigh 19.
Clarkson/Leigh followed with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that took almost 5-1/2 minutes, capped by Kasik's 4-yard run. Crofton's ensuing possession lasted 8:01, but that drive didn't get inside the Clarkson/Leigh 24. Clarkson/Leigh's third possession of the game consisted only of a kneel-down to end the half.
"They limited us to only two possessions in the first half. Luckily, we scored on both, so I guess that worked out all right," Clarkson said.
Finally, it seemed like Clarkson/Leigh was on the verge of taking control when Ryan Brichacek found Drew Beeson on a short pass to the flat, and Beeson did the rest for a 45-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.
"They were doing a good job of taking away our option game there a little bit, so we decided to spread it out a little bit," Clarkson said. "Beeson made a nice move there in space and was able to cut it back, and he just made a great play. That was a great player making a great play right there."
But from there, Crofton's defense kept the Warriors in it.
Right after the touchdown pass, the Patriots stuffed Crofton on fourth down at the Warriors' own 24. But Clarkson/Leigh couldn't get a first down, coming up short on fourth-and-2 at the 16. On the Patriots' next drive, an illegal block nullified a touchdown, and the next play resulted in a lost fumble.
"I'm just very proud of our kids. They had a tremendous season and had a good showing tonight," Allen said. "The effort was definitely there, and that's what I'm proud of."
Clarkson/Leigh still had a chance to put the game away after stopping Crofton on fourth down with 5:37 left. The Patriots drove to inside the Warriors' 7, but were stopped short on fourth and 2 with 2:25 to play.
"It was a hard battle game, and we had to fight through it," Clarkson/Leigh senior Kyle Kasik said. "We did it, and I'm happy for the team, but we need to move on to the next round."
Crofton (6-4) 0 0 0 14 — 14
Clarkson/Leigh (9-1) 8 6 8 0 —22
FIRST QUARTER
C/L: Kyle Kasik 9 run, Kasik run, 9:53.
SECOND QUARTER
C/L: Kasik 4 run, PAT failed, 8:33.
THIRD QUARTER
C/L: Drew Beeson 45 pass from Ryan Brichacek, Kasik run, 6:09.
FOURTH QUARTER
CRO: Wesley Lucht 25 fumble return, Lucht run, 11:12.
CRO: Braxston Foxhoven 67 pass from Simon McFarland, PAT failed, 1:34.