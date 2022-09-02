PENDER — The Class D1 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh Patriots used a smash-mouth offense and sound defense to earn a 66-36 win over the No. 4 Pender Pendragons on a hot Friday afternoon at Heyne Field.
“Our team really dug deep here in this heat and found a way to get a win against a very good football team,” Patriots coach Jim Clarkson said. “I was super proud of the way we responded to any momentum shifts.”
Pender trailed by just eight points with 10 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game. Clarkson/Leigh started a possession that eventually ended with a 51-yard touchdown run by Kyle Kasik.
The Pendragons’ next play from scrimmage was an interception thrown by Braxton Volk, giving the Patriots the ball 11 yards shy of the goal line. Kasik punched in another touchdown four plays later.
After an interception, Kasik adds another touchdown. Brichacek is in for two. @CLPatriotsFB 58, @PenderFootball1 36; 5:39 4Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/wIkgaM5Qak— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 2, 2022
The senior running back was relied on heavily midway through the third quarter to the end of the game when quarterback Ryan Brichacek left the game with an apparent injury. Brichacek would come back sporadically throughout the game but wasn’t asked to do as much.
Kasik answered with 21 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns, all career highs. He also led the team with two catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
When it hit him that he would be asked to take on a bigger role in the offense, Kasik was a bit nervous but felt better as the game went on.
“I was a little worried, but once we got it going, we were marching down the field pretty easy,” he said. “I got little breaks on the defensive end, so it helped me get through on the offensive end.”
Pender entered Friday averaging 52.3 points a game over its past 11 games dating back to last year. It scored at least 40 points in all but one of them, a 36-28 loss to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the second round of the Class D2 playoffs.
Against the Patriots, the Pendragons were not only kept under 40, but had just 239 total yards, went 2 for 9 on third downs and turned the ball over twice.
“We had some ball security issues where we put the ball on the ground more than we ever want to,” Pender coach Cody Volk said. “We didn’t have the ball as much as we wanted because they were able to get those long, drawn-out drives, chip away at us and just lean on us.”
Clarkson/Leigh ran 75 plays to Pender’s 47. As a team, the Patriots amassed 495 total yards, including 379 on the ground.
The Patriots entered the second half up 36-14, but Quinton Heineman ran in a 49-yard touchdown on the Pendragons’ first drive.
On the ensuing drive, which started at the Clarkson/Leigh 4-yard line after a muffed kickoff return, Brichacek was picked off by Aiden Beckman, who returned it to the Patriots’ 3-yard line. Stephon Small made it a 36-28 game on a touchdown two plays later.
Up by just one possession, Clarkson/Leigh answered with a 14-play, 65-yard drive, all of which came on run plays and ended with a touchdown run by Kasik.
Kasik punches it in from four yards out along with the conversion. @CLPatriotsFB 44, @PenderFootball1 28; 11:25 4Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/rcBKi95kSW— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 2, 2022
The team’s attitude helped it bounce back from those mistakes with many of the team’s leaders, including Kasik and running back/linebacker Drew Beeson, helping to keep their eyes on a win.
“They really kept everyone’s head up,” Clarkson said. “They did a great job of keeping everyone positive, and we were able to overcome that and get our momentum back after a couple of miscues.”
Braxton Volk scored on a bootleg less than 90 seconds later to make it an eight-point game again with 10:08 to go.
Kasik’s first touchdown of the game came at the end of a 7-play, 65-yard drive to start the game. After the Patriots recovered a fumble on the Pendragons’ first drive, Brichacek took it to the house from 34 yards out.
Pender would answer to that one quickly, as Braxton Volk found Heineman for a 48-yard bomb on the first play of the team’s next possession.
Not long after, the Patriots pulled a trick out of their sleeve, a double reverse pass allowing Brichacek to find Kasik for a touchdown.
Patriots fool everyone (including our cameraman) on a reverse pass from Brichacek to Kasik for a touchdown. Conversion is no good. @CLPatriotsFB 22, @PenderFootball1 7; 3:44 1Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/k0dam2kfpK— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 2, 2022
Heineman got Pender within six on a 6-yard run, but the Patriots ended the first half with two more touchdowns.
Next Friday, Clarkson/Leigh travels to face Bancroft-Rosalie. Meanwhile, Pender travels to Wakefield.
C/L 22 14 0 30 — 66
PEN 7 7 14 8 — 36
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
C/L: Kyle Kasik 4 run (Ryan Brichacek run) 9:32
C/L: Brichacek 34 run (Kasik run) 7:12
PEN: Quinton Heineman 48 pass from Braxton Volk (Heineman kick) 7:01
C/L: Kasik 57 pass from Brichacek (PAT failed) 3:44
SECOND QUARTER
PEN: Heineman 6 run (Heineman kick) 11:55
C/L: Brichacek 14 run (Drew Beeson run) 2:00
C/L: Kasik 41 pass from Brichacek (PAT failed) 0:09
THIRD QUARTER
PEN: Heineman 41 run (Heineman kick) 9:26
PEN: Stephon Small 1 run (Heineman kick) 6:03
FOURTH QUARTER
C/L: Kasik 4 run (Kasik run) 11:25
PEN: Volk 6 run (Heineman run) 10:08
C/L: Kasik 51 run (PAT failed) 7:42
C/L: Kasik 1 run (Brichacek run) 5:39
C/L: Brichacek 4 run (Kasik run) 2:49