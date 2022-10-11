Last Friday, Clarkson/Leigh was on the verge of something special.
The Patriots took a 28-24 lead over Stromsburg Cross County with 35 seconds left after a touchdown pass from Ryan Brichacek to Kyle Kasik.
Clarkson/Leigh had lost to Cross County in each of their four matchups over the past two years, including twice in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams were undefeated heading into this year’s installment, and the Patriots were a handful of ticks away from finally getting a win over the Cougars.
However, a drive that included a hook-and-lateral and a pass interference penalty suddenly put the Cougars 25 yards away from the goal line with six seconds left, leaving time for one last play.
The Patriots got good pressure on the quarterback on the ensuing play. However, Trey Steffensmeier, a cornerback in coverage, slipped and gave just enough room for a receiver to get open in the back of the end zone. The quarterback got the pass off and found that receiver for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.
“It’s devastating, a little bit,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson said. “We’ve played those guys a lot in the last couple of years, and our guys really wanted to get them.
“When you’re that close, it’s a little bit of a gut punch, but we also know, we talked after the game, it wasn’t a playoff game here. We’ve got more life, and we’ll be OK. There’s a lot of lessons to be learned from it so hopefully we can take those going forward now.”
Perhaps the biggest lesson he hopes the Patriots can take away is attention to details. Clarkson said he felt there were opportunities the team could’ve taken advantage of to put the game away that it didn’t capitalize on.
“We have to execute at a really high level here as the playoffs come rolling around in order to beat these good teams,” he said. “If we want to have any sort of good run, we have to be a little bit more sharp on some of those things.”
Even with Friday’s loss, it’s been a great season in the northwest corner of Colfax County.
With their 6-1 record heading into the final week of the regular season, the Patriots are one win away from having the best regular-season record in the history of the co-op, which was formed in 2012. If the season ended today, Clarkson/Leigh would be the fifth seed in the Class D1 playoffs.
Coach Clarkson sees that this year’s Patriots are “locked in,” largely thanks to seniors who have helped this team reach their full potential through work on and off the field. The group, particularly Kasik and linebacker Drew Beeson, wants to make sure that it doesn’t let as many opportunities slip through the cracks as in years past.
“These guys have been pretty focused on trying to get us to have a little bit better team chemistry and be a little bit more focused in practice and taking care of some of that stuff that’s gotten us here so far,” Clarkson said. “And some kids are just playing really hard like Drew and Kyle. They've been playing their butts off, and they’ve been leading the rest of the team.”
That success has been great for a pair of communities in Clarkson and Leigh that coach Clarkson considers football towns. Everyone, from the parents and the players to the student body, is feeling great about where the team’s at.
“We've got playoff shirts coming in and all that good stuff, but the support around here is just amazing all the way down the highway,” Clarkson said. “It’s Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/Lindsay (Holy Family). Our guys and our fans have really rallied around us as well, so that’s been fun.”
RATINGS
Class C remains unchanged with Hartington Cedar Catholic and Valentine receiving consideration. Class D1 sees changes at the second and fifth spots. Clarkson/Leigh and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge flip and Crofton comes back in. After Plainview’s loss to Summerland, I have them being replaced by the Warriors, who beat Summerland in week one. Class D2 remains the same as well, with O’Neill St. Mary’s and Wausa receiving consideration.
CLASS C
Pierce came out on top of a shootout with Central City, winning 56-35. Keenan Valverde eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the first time this season, and the Bluejays ran for 403 yards as a team. Benjamin Brahmer caught five passes — three for touchdowns — for 106 yards.
The Bluejays held strong in the face of a Central City team that can sling the ball around. However, if you can get the deep ball going, you can make it a tight ballgame. It’s something to note as Pierce embarks on perhaps its toughest test of the year so far — a trip to face Albion Boone Central.
Norfolk Catholic was idle this past week after its opponent, Ponca, forfeited after not having enough players.
The Knights have dominated this season but could be in an interesting position. Although they’re rated by many outlets as the best team in Class C2, the NSAA power ratings have them at No. 4. These next two weeks could serve as an opportunity to, at the least, move to No. 2. First up, they’ll host Wayne.
Boone Central won its sixth straight game by beating O’Neill 55-0. Parker Borer had 68 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. The Cardinals have allowed just 23 points in the six games since their week two loss at Aurora.
This team has the tools to give Pierce a heck of a run this week. The defense has been playing great, and the explosiveness on offense has been gradually improving as the season’s gone on. Now it’s just a matter of whether it all clicks when it needs it to most.
Battle Creek got perhaps its biggest win of the year, beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 20-12. After being down 6-0 at halftime, the Braves scored the next 20. The Fightin’ River ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns as a team.
It was a much-needed win for the purple and gold. It proved that they can not only hang with the top teams in Class C2, but also beat them even when things aren't going their way at first. It could be a big momentum builder as the playoffs get closer. Up next is a trip to Atkinson to face West Holt.
Oakland-Craig handled Tekamah-Herman 61-6. Quarterback Braylon Anderson had a career day, completing 85% of his passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns. J.T. Brands had four tackles for loss and a sack.
It’s been a nice turnaround for the Knights who, after starting 2-2, are beginning to gel together and look like a team that can go deep into November. Now comes a trip to face North Bend Central where a win gives them the district C2-3 championship.
CLASS D1
Stanton remained undefeated with a 59-8 win over Bancroft-Rosalie. Becker Pohlman ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Joe Butterfield completed six of his seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
This was another dominant effort from a Mustangs team that’s looking really good. There seem to be a boatload of guys who can step up offensively and the defense hasn’t allowed 20 or more points in a game since week one. It will, however, be tested in the regular season finale against Pender.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge kept its slate clean with a 54-21 win over Hartington-Newcastle. Sutton Ehlers had 16 total tackles while Kolby Casey had two for loss. Dylan Taylor had five total touchdowns.
The win is now the most the Bears have had since the towns consolidated almost 10 years ago. It also guaranteed that the orange and black will win their district regardless of the outcome on Friday. LCC will host Tri County Northeast.
Clarkson/Leigh ran for 233 yards and three touchdowns as a team in its loss to Cross County. Drew Beeson led the defense with nine total tackles. Jacob Koehn had two tackles for loss.
Last week was undoubtedly a tough pill for the Patriots to swallow, but they still have the tools to make a lot of noise in the playoffs. I’m eager to see how they adjust from this as they look to really get things going, perhaps in a way no other Clarkson/Leigh team has done before. They wrap up the regular season at home against Madison.
Neligh-Oakdale won its sixth straight game and its district with an 80-26 thumping of Bassett North Central. Aiden Kuester had six total touchdowns and 252 total yards in the contest. It’s the third straight game in which the Warriors have scored 60 or more points.
The Warriors have forced almost each of their last six opponents to play in a shootout and none have been able to keep up so far. They’ve done what was expected of them so far. Now it’s a matter of making sure how that translates to the playoffs. Before that, however, they've got a Thursday night tilt against Lutheran High Northeast.
Crofton defeated Tri County Northeast 52-7. It’s the team’s third win in the last four games after losing two of its last threw to open up the season.
This team has settled in nicely after a rocky start to its first season in eight-man football since the 1950s. How far it can really go remains to be seen, but Crofton is in position to make the playoffs regardless, and might even host depending on what happens around the state. It’ll close out the regular season against Wakefield.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge wrapped up its district with a 58-6 win over Winside. Lane Belina had six carries for 48 yards and a touchdown to go with 10 total tackles. Aandy Dominguez had two tackles for loss.
The Jaguars continue to handle business in their pursuit of a second straight state championship. So far, no team has gotten within 34 points of them this season. Now comes their final game of the regular season against Walthill.
Ainsworth survived a close matchup with O’Neill St. Mary’s last Thursday afternoon, winning 36-30. Carter Nelson had 24 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
The accomplishments keep on coming for the Bulldogs, from their first winning season to a huge win over Elgin Public/Pope John and now a district championship that guarantees a spot in the playoffs. It’s been a terrific comeback season for Ainsworth as it looks for more and more. It wraps up the regular season at Boyd County.
Bloomfield stayed unbeaten with a 48-0 win over Wausa. Wiley Ziegler had 182 total yards to go with two rushing and one receiving touchdown. Sophomore Teagan Smith had two tackles for loss.
The Bees continue to dominate in almost every facet of their game this season. However, now comes their biggest test of the season, one that will decide the winner of their district. A Thursday night fight with…..
Wynot, which took care of Osmond 41-6. Dylan Heine completed 22 of his 30 passes for 259 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs for the junior quarterback. Colin Wieseler led the way with 12 total tackles.
The Blue Devils have looked sharp outside of their loss to Howells-Dodge (where, granted, most teams don’t). The offense has been very efficient and the defense has been getting better each week. I’m excited to see if they can keep that going against Bloomfield on a short week.
Elgin Public/Pope John topped Niobrara/Verdigre 58-16. Quarterback Austin Good threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. Dylon Lueking led the defense with 16 total tackles and made five on his own.
It’s still really hard to see how good the Wolfpack is without Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer. I still like the defense, but to lose two guys who were so big to your offense can’t be overcome with just a snap of your fingers. We’ll know just how well they’re able to do without them this Thursday when they host a tough O’Neill St. Mary’s team.