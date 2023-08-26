With another volleyball season set to get underway, the preseason edition of the rankings for Northeast and North Central Nebraska has two vastly different top eights.
For the Class C ratings, there is plenty of depth. The top two teams in Class D1 last year, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic, both bumped up to Class C2 this season.
Add them to the mix of other top-level Mid-State Conference teams in C1 or C2 along with the always-loaded East Husker Conference teams in those classes, and there’s plenty of contenders for the top spots after a clear-cut No. 1 pick.
Things are more murky for the Class D ratings. Along with the exits of the Trojans and the Knights, defending Class D2 state champion Howells-Dodge graduated key pieces from that squad and also has a new coach. Other ratings regulars also were hit hard by graduation.
A newcomer to Class D1 is the pick for the top spot, but there could be plenty of movement up and down these ratings as the first month progresses.
Class C
Clarkson/Leigh finished last season ranked No. 1 in the area after another trip to the Class C2 state tournament.
After graduating only one player off that team, the Patriots are an easy choice to retain that spot entering this season.
Three-time Super Six pick Chloe Hanel will be as tough to stop as ever as she hopes to help Clarkson/Leigh return to Lincoln and get past the first round. The rest of the Patriots, including junior setter Izzy Hollatz, return with another year of experience.
“Our expectations continue to grow every year, and this season is no exception,” coach Becky Schneider said. “We return five starters so we look for our team to have a lot of success.
“The only area that we’re short on is depth in terms of varsity experience. With that being said, our bench players and underclassmen have taken strides forward over the course of the summer and are hungry to get time on the court.”
After No. 1, it would be easy to mix and match the rest of the rated teams.
Mid-State Conference coaches named four different teams among their picks to top the league this fall.
Pierce, behind four-year starters Jaya Wachholtz and Maggie Painter, gets the nod at No. 2 for its strong attack.
“We graduated our all-state setter and libero but returned our top four attackers,” coach Zach Weber said. “We should be very dynamic offensively.”
Norfolk Catholic graduated its top hitter, Channatee Robles, from last year’s D1 runner-up squad. But the Knights get a boost in the front row with the return of Avery Yosten after the 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter missed her junior year with a knee injury.
Sophomore Sidonia Wattier had a strong freshman year both setting and hitting and has a full season of experiencing big-time matches. Sophomore Anslee Watters, a transfer from Winside, should also greatly strengthen the front row.
The Knights have holes to fill, but the pieces appear to be there for another strong season.
No. 4 Oakland-Craig lost a strong senior class after placing third in Class C2 last season, but the cupboard is far from being bare.
Juniors Brandi Helzer and Adi Rennerfeldt return to lead the Knights. Helzer had 410 kills and 313 digs last year, while Rennerfeldt had a Class C2 single-season record 1,159 set assists and could top the class’ career record as a junior.
“We lost seven seniors from last year and Gretchen Seagren transferred to Wahoo, so our team is going to look very different,” coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “We will rely heavily on juniors Adi Rennerfeldt and Brandi Helzer, who have played a major role in our success the last two seasons.”
No. 5 Cedar Catholic will look for new faces to help the Trojans keep rolling coming off of last season’s D1 state title. But there are also familiar ones to set the tone for the team.
Senior libero Katy Jones, an all-state selection last year, provides a strong foundation in the back row as she approaches 1,000 career digs.
In the front row, senior middle blocker Lexi Eickhoff was an all-conference pick and should move past 350 career blocks.
Crofton sits at No. 6 with only minimal losses to graduation and is also among the large mix of teams expected to finish at or near the top of the Mid-State standings.
Every player who finished in the top three of the major statistical categories is back this year, giving the Warriors a wealth of experience and options.
Senior middle hitter Caitlin Guenther, senior outside hitter Ellie Tramp and junior setters Sammie Allen and Jaida Allen are just four of the reasons for optimism for Crofton.
“Our now experienced team is looking to make its first state appearance since 2016,” coach Bailey Allen said. “We have lots of returning players who are ready to compete.”
No. 7 North Bend Central finished 31-3 last year but had a disappointing conclusion by losing its final two matches to place fourth in Class C1.
The Tigers return four starters in middle blocker Cassie Burbach, outside hitters Lindsey Emanuel and Lauren Sterup, and Jayla Van Ampting, who is moving from defensive specialist to setter.
But North Bend Central lost a lot of firepower in the front row.
“We definitely lost a lot of experience from last season,” said coach Amy Sterup, who is one win away from the 450th of her career. “Having new players and people at new positions adds some unique challenges, but I think our kids love challenges and will make a lot of strides as the year goes on.”
No. 8 Battle Creek sports a young but promising team that should greatly improve on last year’s 14-18 record.
Libero Jaidyn Smutny led the Bravettes in digs and receptions as a freshman. Also returning is senior setter Tylar Humphrey. If things click on the front row, Battle Creek could make some noise.
“We have good athletes who play great defense, but we have a lack of height,” coach Cody Wintz said.
Class D
With five seniors returning from a 16-9 team and a move from Class C2 to D1, Guardian Angels Central Catholic begins the season at No. 1.
Libero Isabel Hass and outside hitter Kelsy Steffen lead the Bluejays, who aim for a return to the state tournament after missing out the past two seasons.
No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s returns a strong portion of last year’s squad that qualified for the Class D2 state tournament.
Senior Mya Hedstrom led the Cardinals in kills and blocks and was second in digs. She is part of a tough combo at the net along with senior Lorissa Reiman, who was second in kills and tops in aces.
No. 3 Wynot saw a streak of four straight state tournament appearances snapped last season, but with six seniors and four juniors on the varsity roster, the Blue Devils should be in the mix for a return to Lincoln and to improve on a 21-11 record.
“We have a great group of returning players this year with varsity experience,” first-year coach Sidney Messersmith said.
Howells-Dodge won a D1 title two years ago and the D2 trophy last year. The Jaguars field a younger squad this year that will quickly become battle-tested when it goes against larger East Husker opponents like Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig and North Bend Central.
Senior Natalie Pieper produced 250 kills, 295 digs and 61 aces last year. Junior libero Jade Bayer had 279 digs.
Sara Franzluebbers takes over as the new coach for Howells-Dodge.
Stuart coach Sandy Miller earned her 450th career win as the Broncos claimed a district championship last season. That sent the team to state for a second straight season, although Howells-Dodge eliminated Stuart in the first round.
Lacey Paxton — a 5-8 senior outside hitter — produced 4.1 kills per set while being named second-team all-state. Junior setter Addie Ketteler had 481 assists while junior Reagan Stracke was third on the team in kills, digs and assists.
No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis enters with more question marks than usual after a senior class departed that helped the Flyers make it to state four times with two Class D2 runner-up trophies and last year’s fourth-place finish among its accomplishments.
St. Francis graduated players responsible for 944 out of its 1,023 kills from last year with senior middle blocker Tori Jarosz responsible for 78 of the 79 returning. She led the Flyers with 46 blocks.
Humphrey St. Francis graduate Susan (Rollman) Lindsley takes over as coach.
No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John returns several key pieces from last year’s 21-9 team.
Junior Chloe Henn and senior Ashlynne Charf topped the Wolfpack in kills. Henn also led the team in blocks while Charf did so in receptions. Senior setter Baylee Busteed and sophomore defensive specialist Kate Furstenau also return for new coach Jordynn Luettel, who previously coached at Boone Central.
Six letter winners return for Plainview, which looks to improve on last year’s 15-16 record. Senior Teya Boyer is threatening the school career aces record while senior Abbie Kromarek is doing the same for career digs.
“We have strength in numbers with an experienced senior class being led by Abbie Kromarek and Teya Boyer,” coach Kim Miller said. “We will have a height disadvantage in the majority of our games. Our defense will be our core.”
Class C
1. Clarkson/Leigh, C2 26-7
2. Pierce, C1 29-3
3. Norfolk Catholic, C2 30-5
4. Oakland-Craig, C2 29-10
5. North Bend Central, C1 31-3
6. Crofton, C2 17-11
7. Battle Creek, C1 14-18
8. Cedar Catholic, C2 27-10
Class D
1. Guardian Angels CC, D1 16-9
2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, D2 28-5
3. Wynot, D2 21-11
4. Howells-Dodge, D2 29-4
5. Stuart, D2 22-11
6. Humphrey St. Francis, D2 26-6
7. Elgin Public/Pope John, D1 21-9
8. Plainview, D1 15-16