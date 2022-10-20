LEIGH — First, there were the takeaways on back-to-back first-quarter possessions for the Clarkson/Leigh defense. Then, there was the fumble recovery that all but sealed the win in the fourth quarter.
All of that led to the No. 5-seeded Patriots holding off a valiant upset effort from No. 12-seeded Wisner-Pilger in a thrilling 28-23 opening-round Class D1 state football playoff contest at the Colfax County Fairgrounds here on Thursday night.
"We knew we were worried about it," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson said. "Like I said, it's Northeast Nebraska football. You know, we talk about it all the time and we pride ourselves in it, and I'm sure they do too. I know we wanted some matchup from someplace else in the state, but we didn't get that, so we're just happy to get out of here with a win."
After the teams traded scores to begin the second half, the Gators appeared poised to retake the lead early in the fourth quarter. But on a run play from the 1-yard line, senior linebacker Drew Beeson broke through, jarred the ball loose, and Dylan Higby recovered at his own 2 with 10 minutes, 42 seconds left to play.
From there, the two offenses combined for just 59 yards the rest of the game, including the Patriots' final possession that chewed up the final 4:12 of the game.
"That's Drew Beeson. He's one heck of a football player right there," Clarkson said. "He saw an opportunity. He has a knack for it. He just saw it and got it. He saved us right there with that. That was a big play."
It was a contest that played out to be more even than the seedings may have suggested.
Just 35 yards of total offense separated the two teams, with Wisner-Pilger holding the 301-266 edge in yardage. Both teams had 15 first downs and were 6 of 11 on third downs.
Additionally, both squads had two players each finish with 97 or more rushing yards. Kyle Kasik led all players with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for the Patriots, while teammate Ryan Brichacek had 108 yards and a score on 23 tries.
August Scholting had 122 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for Wisner-Pilger, while teammate Hunter Palmer added 97 yards on 14 attempts.
"We knew that 15 (Palmer), man, he's an explosive cat. He's just tough to corral," Clarkson said. "We were just talking about 35 (Scholting), he's a really good football player. He put that team on his back and dang near led them to victory, but luckily we came up with a couple of stops and got out of here."
The difference was that Wisner-Pilger turned the ball over three times, while Clarkson/Leigh did just one time.
"When you're playing a team like Clarkson/Leigh that's 7-1 and in their own right was probably about four seconds away from from being 8-0, you have to play a perfect game," Wisner-Pilger coach A.J. Burki said. "When you put the ball on the ground, you can't do that. We had an INT for a pick-six. I believe we drove the length of the field and put it on the ground. Those are momentum killers. They're drive killers. But we kept fighting."
Kasik accounted for three Patriot touchdowns, starting with a 10-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Moments later, a fumble recovery led to a short touchdown drive capped by a Kasik run. That started a stretch in which the teams combined for four touchdowns in 9-1/2 minutes of game time, resulting in a 20-15 halftime lead for the hosts.
Wisner-Pilger took its first lead of the game when Scholting broke free up the middle for a 24-yard touchdown run to cap the first possession of the second half. Clarkson/Leigh answered with a drive that took 11 plays and 4:40 off the clock, capped by Kasik's third TD of the game.
"Like I told our team, we came into this 5-3 and ... we really felt like we could've been 6-2 or 7-1," Burki said. "More than anything, we've now had three or four games that have come down to a play, a series, 20 or 30 seconds here or there. These guys are battle-tested."
Wisner-Pilger (5-4) 0 15 8 0 — 23
Clarkson/Leigh (8-1) 14 6 8 0 —28
FIRST QUARTER
C/L: Kyle Kasik 10 interception return, PAT failed, 4:30.
C/L: Kasik 3 run, Ryan Brichacek run, 1:28.
SECOND QUARTER
W-P: August Scholting 6 run, Hunter Palmer kick, 8:54.
C/L: Brichacek 17 run, PAT failed, 8:12.
W-P: Walker Ott 1 run, Ryan Woitaszeweski run, 4:05.
THIRD QUARTER
W-P: Scholting 24 run, Palmer run, 7:28.
C/L: Kasik 8 run, Brichacek run, 2:48.