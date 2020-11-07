LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh ran out of gas in the consolation game of the Class C2 State Volleyball tournament here Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
After a five-set loss to eventual state champion, Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast, on Friday, the Patriots had trouble generating momentum in a straight set loss to Overton 25-16, 25-23 and 25-18 to end up fourth in the tournament in their first trip to Lincoln since 2017.
"We made the most of this trip and the most of the season," C/L coach Becky Schneider said. "We had a great year, we just ran out of juice after last night."
With the carrot dangling to win a state title not dangling any longer, the Patriots had trouble getting things started on a Saturday morning.
"Although this is not what the season was all about, it was a very great season," Schneider said. "These seniors came in and worked so hard to get here."
After dropping the first set to the Eagles, the Patriots got busy in set two.
Clarkson/Leigh received a service error from Overton to tie the second sprint to 25 to tie the score 20-20.
The score was tied again at 21-21 after a kill by Makenna Held.
The set was tied again at 22 but a kill by Haley Fleischman and a Fleischman block made it 24-22 and gave the Eagles a set point.
The Patriots survived the first set point with a block from Held, but the Eagles finished the set on another Fleischman winner.
"It was important to get down here again," Schneider said. "We're building blocks for a program to get down here every year."
Set three was all Overton as the Patriots were down a touchdown, 20-13 before a kill by Chloe Hanel and a slam by Kayden Schumacher forced Eagle coach Hayley Ryan to call timeout.
Unfortunately, Overton answered with a block by Rachel Ecklund and a kill from Fleischman made it 22-15.
Another slam by Hanel off of the Overton block made it 22-16, but the Eagles would finish the set and the match by the 25-18 final score.
"It doesn't feel like it at this moment, but we had a great season," Schneider said. "We're all a little tired but we have had the best time the past couple of days - these girls are the best."
The Patriots had trouble getting into any rhythm throughout the match and Schneider knew that spelled trouble.
"They kept the ball away from our block and we were just a little behind the entire match," she said. "Today we didn't have any answers."
The match may have been somewhat disappointing, but the coach was more than happy with the strides made throughout the season.
"We made some great progress this season," Schneider said. "We thank all of the seniors for all they have done and the rest of us will start the process of working to get back here."
Overton defeats Clarkson/Leigh 26-16, 25-23, 25-18.
OVERTON (27-3): Addison Luther 9d; Anna Brennan 7d, 21s; Rachel Ecklund 10k, 1a, 13d, 2s; Alexandria Altwine 5k 4d, 2s; Kenzie Scheele 4k, 1a, 9d; JoLee Ryan 6k, 1b, 13d, 14s; Haley Fleischman 18k, 2b, 2a, 12d, 1s.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (22-9): Makenna Held 1b, 4d, 28s; Cloe Hanel 12k, 1b, 4d; Kennedy Settje 3k, 1a, 16d, 1s; Kayden Schumacher 9k, 2a, 9d, 1s; Alissa Kasik 14d; Bailey Lemburg 2a, 3d; Cassidy Hoffman 8k, 1b, 3d; Korbee Wendt 1k, 1b, 1s.