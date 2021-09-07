Clarkson-Leigh counting on younger players in title push

We learned a lot about some great area teams this past weekend. Some came through in the clutch, others played outstanding offense or defense the whole way through. Whatever the case, the picture is becoming a lot clearer, and it will be even more so in the coming weeks.
There are two districts that I’m really excited to watch as the season goes on. One is C1-5, which includes not only ranked teams in Pierce, Boone Central and Battle Creek, but also a Wayne team that has looked really good so far. Then there’s Class D1-5, where Howells-Dodge, Stanton, Wisner-Pilger, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Clarkson/Leigh are all viable candidates to either make the playoffs or, in some of their cases, vie for a state championship.
Let’s take a minute to talk about that last team mentioned for a minute, a Patriots team that comes into the Class D poll at No. 10 following a close loss to Cross County and an impressive win over Elmwood-Murdock. The red and blue went into last year as a favorite to perhaps win Class D1, but injuries, including one to then-Super Six running back Tommy McEvoy, changed things quickly.
The team enters 2021 with talented pieces once again. For coach Jim Clarkson, a big key to improvement will be playing physical football and developing depth.
“We have some younger guys that we really need to step up and play well,” he said. “If we can get a bit more depth, we feel like we can start to compete with some of the better teams.”
That depth has already been tested. In the Patriots' first series against Elmwood-Murdock, quarterback Eli Hays suffered a dislocated shoulder that won’t keep him out for the entire season. But it puts his future as quarterback in question.
“We’ll have to do some retooling this week,” Clarkson said. “But he’s an excellent player and a tough kid, and I’m sure he’ll be back. It’s just a matter of if he’ll be back at quarterback or not.”
The two options to replace Hays in the meantime are Mason Whitmore and Ryan Brichacek.
On defense, Drew and Mitchel Beeson are some of the team’s biggest leaders alongside Kanyon Held and Carter Hanel. Dylan Higby and Kyle Kasik make up the running back core, although the latter is recovering from an ankle sprain.
Jim Clarkson understands the importance of playing well in the district, especially with so many teams with such high upside.
“We’ve got to continue to be physical and play good football and not beat ourselves to give ourselves a chance to win some games in our district,” he said. “If we come out on top or near the top of our district, that sets us up well for any sort of playoff scenario.”
CLASS C
Pierce narrowly escaped a nail-biter against Columbus Lakeview to win 28-27. If not for a missed-two point conversion by the Vikings with 20 seconds left, things could have been shaken up massively in Class C1. These teams went blow for blow throughout the contest, but the Bluejays made just enough plays to come out on top. I have a feeling we’ll see this matchup again, but until then, Pierce travels to face North Bend Central on Friday night.
Once again, Oakland-Craig took care of business, this time in a 44-0 win over BRLD. However, a tough stretch of games awaits the Knights. This week, they host a tenacious Crofton team that opened its season with two dominant wins over Valentine and Twin River. Over the next two weeks, they then travel to Norfolk Catholic and David City Aquinas. We’ll know a lot more about them after that stretch.
Battle Creek’s defense is for real. Outside of a 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the unit was all over Hartington Cedar Catholic, which was dominated at the line of scrimmage. Add in a running back unit that goes three deep and you’ve got a team that can make a lot of noise in C1, although I’d like to see what the Braves can do with their passing game. They travel to West Point-Beemer on Friday night.
There’s not much to be ashamed of if you’re Hartington Cedar Catholic. The defense did a good job of keeping the Trojans in the game. They just got worn out in the fourth quarter. On the flip side, the offense needs to find a way to be more consistent and get guys outside of Easton Becker involved. It’ll also need to control the trenches more. The Trojans will have a chance to bounce back at Tekamah-Herman.
Boone Central once again did a good job of running the ball in a 28-13 win over Minden. Parker Borer had his second straight game with over 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Braden Benes added two more touchdowns of his own and another through the air. However, he also threw two interceptions and completed just 6 of 15 passes for 51 yards. The Cardinals host a Douglas County West team that’s looked impressive next.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge got off to a hot start against Shelby-Rising City and didn’t look back in a 46-13 win. Levi Belina eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this season, and Gavin Nelson added two touchdown passes for good measure. Now comes a Cross County team ranked No. 2 by the Omaha World-Herald in Class D1. How the Jaguars perform will say a lot about where they stand in the big picture.
O’Neill St. Mary’s took down Summerland 38-23 in its first home game of the year. Aidan Hedstrom had 219 total yards and three touchdowns and even tied for the team lead with 15 tackles. That run defense concerns me a little bit, as it's now allowed more than 200 yards in its first two games. Something to keep an eye on as the season continues. The Cardinals host Walthill on Thursday night.
Stanton came out on top of a slugfest against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, winning 11-8 on a field goal by Owen Vogel with 14 seconds left. The defense held the Bears to 118 total yards and Evan Haisch to just 48 on the ground. Kamden Dusatko’s four sacks and 10 total tackles were a big reason why. The Mustangs will need to keep the momentum going against Wakefield on Friday afternoon.
Neligh-Oakdale looked more settled in a 74-32 win at Plainview. Aiden Kuester had 406 total yards and eight touchdowns, five of which came through the air and went to five different receivers. Brysen Gadeken came into the season as a top receiver for the team and looks good, but Carsen Whitesel and Talon Krebs are quietly making names for themselves, too. A tough test against Burwell awaits. Can the Warriors avenge last year’s quarterfinal loss?
Although Laurel-Concord-Coleridge came out on the short end of its slugfest against Stanton, there’s a lot to like in a defense that kept the Bears in the game. The offense could use some fine-tuning but nothing major. Fortunately, there's time to make changes. LCC has a bye this coming week, with five straight district games ahead starting Friday, Sept. 17.
Humphrey St. Francis kept things going with a 68-6 win at Emerson-Hubbard last week. It’s the Flyers' fourth straight game dating back to last year with at least 40 points scored. Central Valley held them to 12 a year ago. The Flyers host Palmer next.
Lutheran High Northeast escaped a back-and-forth bout with West Holt and came out of Atkinson with a 30-26 win. The Eagles’ last three touchdowns were scored by quarterback Landon Johnson, including a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter to give them the win. This is a kid who's quickly turning into one of the better players in D1. Lutheran High hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday night.
Bloomfield had things to prove against Wynot and the Bees did just that, beating the Blue Devils 36-16. Cody Bruegman carried the ball 36 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Wiley Ziegler led the team with 10 solo tackles, and the Bees had eight tackles for loss as a team. It’s the kind of game they hope to have more of as they look to show people that they can compete for a Class D2 title. They get another big test when they travel to Allen on Friday.
Osmond won its first road game of the year, a 48-6 rout of Niobrara/Verdigre. The Tigers continue to get it done on offense. Next up is a Riverside team that edged them out last year in a game that was scoreless through three quarters.
The Patriots looked impressive in what was their first game in Clarkson in 10 years. In a 46-24 win, Dylan Higby took 16 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchel Beeson and Kanyon Held each had nine tackles on defense. Next up, the Patriots travel to East Butler on Friday, with a daunting district schedule on the horizon.