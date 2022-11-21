Clarkson/Leigh beats Neligh-Oakdale to win Class D1 title

LINCOLN — A monster day from Kyle Kasik and a strong defensive effort led the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots to their first state title in program history on Monday afternoon. They beat the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors 48-20 in the Nebraska Class D1 state football championship game at Memorial Stadium.
FINAL: @CLPatriotsFB 48, @NOPSwarriors 20. Patriots are state champs for the first time in program history. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/OhhKPf61Of— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 21, 2022
“We worked our butts off and we just kept grinding there,” Patriots coach Jim Clarkson said. “The kids just played hard, we put the ball in number four’s hands, the offensive line kept blocking hard for him and got things done.
“Our defense played lights-out too,” he went on. “That number one kid over there. He’s a heck of a player.”
A pair of turnovers put Clarkson/Leigh behind 14-0 after one quarter of play. Even then, coach Clarkson knew that if they settled down and got into a rhythm offensively, they could get going.
“We thought that if we could just get a good drive going, we thought we could move the ball on them,” he said. “Once we got that drive and we got that touchdown, I think we kind of saw what we could do and from there it just kind of snowballed and it was awesome.”
The snow started accumulating on a 10 play, 43 yard drive that ended with a rushing touchdown by Kyle Kasik to make it 14-8. The Patriots forced a quick three-and-out and got the ball back at their own 19 yard line.
The red and blue got to midfield, but were faced with a fourth and two. Kasik lined up in the wildcat, took the snap, ran right, cut to the outside and took it to the house to tie the game.
Kasik ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to give Clarkson/Leigh a 16-14 lead with six minutes, three seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Kasik then runs it in for two and the Patriots take the lead. @CLPatriotsFB 16, @NOPSwarriors 14; 6:03 2Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/2V1A9aFsUH— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 21, 2022
The touchdown was the first of six for the senior running back, who also had 322 yards rushing on 45 carries, both career highs. He accounted for all 48 of the team’s points.
“The o-line did an amazing job of blocking for me,” Kasik said of his performance. “I just read their blocks and ran through hard and worked hard for them like they work hard for me.”
Kasik ends his senior season with 2,283 rushing yards.
Neligh-Oakdale went three-and-out on the next possession, then, instead of punting it, Aiden Kuester, dropped back to pass. His throw to Bryson Gadeken fell incomplete, allowing the Patriots to take over 20 yards from the endzone. Kasik ran in another touchdown and two-point conversion on the two plays that followed.
The teams traded punts before the Warriors got the ball back with ten seconds left at their own 30 with 10 seconds left. Kuester found Gadeken for a 39-yard pass down to the Patriots 11.
Two plays later, Kuester scrambled and found Kegan Payne wide open in the endzone, but his throw was just off the mark. Clarkson/Leigh would take a 24-14 lead into halftime.
The red and blue got the ball to start the third quarter with a nine-play, 45-yard drive capped with another Kasik touchdown and two-pointer. They forced a three and out, then used a 12 play, 66 yard drive to add another eight points from Kasik, making it 40-14 with 11:42 left in the game.
Neligh-Oakdale got back on the board with a one-yard touchdown run by Kuester, but Kasik responded in kind with a 36-yard touchdown run and a conversion to end the day’s scoring.
“It’s great for our community. It’s great for our program,” Clarkson said of the win. “We consider ourselves a football community and we were forced to get over that hump and to get all the way to the top of the mountain. It’s outstanding.
“These kids deserve it, too,” he added. “It was a great group of guys that we worked with. They were really awesome.”
The defense for Clarkson/Leigh was led by Drew Beeson, who led the way with 12 total tackles. Kasik led the team with 2½ for loss.
“It's crazy to make history for our school, Nobody ever believed we could,” Beeson said of the win. “Growing up as a kid watching (state championships), that's what you work for your whole life.”
The unit held the usually-potent Kuester to 107 yards through the air, his lowest mark of the season.
“They were going to make us earn it on the ground and that’s going to be tough against them,” Beacom said. “They were bigger and more physical than we were.”
Neligh-Oakdale gained some yardage before going three and out, but managed to pin the Patriots at their own six. Five plays into the next drive, the Patriots fumbled and the Warriors took over 23 yards from the end zone.
Gadeken got the Warriors on the board first on an option run. A two-pointer put the team up 8-0.
Bryson Gadeken scores form four yards out to help the Warriors draw first. Two-pointer is good. @NOPSwarriors 8, @CLPatriotsFB 0; 5:44 1Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/r0k29DZ9ZQ— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 21, 2022
The Patriots then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, allowing Neligh-Oakdale to start at the red and blue’s 29-yard-line. Three plays later, Kuester ran in a seven-yard touchdown to put them up 14-0.
Aiden Kuester runs it in from seven yards out. Two-pointer is no good. @NOPSwarriors 14, @CLPatriotsFB 0: 4:34 1Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/NEsVFcaXrj— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 21, 2022
The state championship appearance was a first in a decorated career for the senior quarterback.
“It was pretty awesome. It's something I’ll never forget,” Kuester said about playing in the state championship, “Obviously, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but it was a great experience.”
Kuester will depart Neligh-Oakdale as one of the most decorated football players in the history of Nebraska high school football. He holds the Nebraska all-class record and the national eight-man record for most total yards in a career. He is also a two-time Norfolk Daily News Class D first team Elite 8 selection and a two-time Super Six selection.
The quarterback will most remember the memories he made with his teammates.
“I’ll never forget any of my teammates and all the great times we had together,” he said.
The 10 days from the state semifinal to the championship game were something that Neligh-Oakdale cherished as a team. Regardless of the result and the cold, Beacom is thankful for the extra time he got to spend with his team.
“They’re just such a fun group to be around. Every day they came to work and they had a good time and they were just a joy to be around.”
Clarkson/Leigh (12-1) 0 24 8 16 — 48
Neligh-Oakdale (11-2) 14 0 0 6 — 20
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
N-O: Bryson Gadeken 3 run (Carson Whitesel run) 5:44.
N-O: Aiden Kuester 7 run (PAT failed) 4:34.
SECOND QUARTER
C/L: Kyle Kasik 5 run (Kasik run) 11:19.
C/L: Kasik 40 run (Kasik run) 6:03.
C/L: Kasik 20 run (Kasik run) 4:39.
THIRD QUARTER
C/L: Kasik 6 run (Kasik run) 7:09.
FOURTH QUARTER
C/L: Kasik 12 run (Kasik run) 11:49.
N-O: Kuester 1 run (PAT failed) 9:43.
C/L: Kasik 36 run (Kasik run) 7:44.