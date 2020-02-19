The city of Norfolk will be well-represented at the state high school wrestling championships that run Thursday through Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Norfolk High will have wrestlers competing in 10 of the 14 weight divisions in Class A, while Norfolk Catholic will send three and Lutheran High Northeast one to the mats in search of victories in Class C.
Two freshmen, two sophomores, three juniors and three seniors make up Norfolk High’s state tournament roster and coach Justin Grey said the team has the ability to bring home medals (top six places).
“Our schedule has prepared us for this tournament,” Grey said. “I’m really excited about the 10 guys going down. We’re just trying to stay positive and understand that anybody can beat anybody at this point in the season, because our records are now 0 and 0.
Grey said the main thing he preaches to his young team is to be aggressive. “Never let fear take over and wrestle cautiously,” he said. “You know we’re going to give our best effort and represent Norfolk well.”
The Panther state qualifiers begin with freshman 113-pounder, Calvin Empkey. “We’re really excited for Calvin to get that opportunity as a freshman,” Grey said. “We’re telling Calvin to stay aggressive and relentless and refuse to lose and watch what happens.”
Junior 126-pounder Weston Godfrey will be making his third trip to state. “He has not brought home a medal yet, but we’re hoping we can turn that around for him this year,” Grey said.
Four-time state qualifier Aaron Dittmer at 132 has the toughest draw of any Panther. “The weight class that has two world-team members, four returning state medalists and two returning state champs,” Grey said. “He’s not one of those guys but can go down there and knock somebody off because he’s strong and a smart wrestler.”
Freshman 145-pounder Jake Licking and junior 152-pounder Josh Licking are the brothers of current University of Nebraska wrestler and two-time state champion Caleb Licking.
Grey said he feels good about Jake’s draw. “If he wins those first two matches, he’ll be bringing home a state medal as a freshman,” he said.
Josh Licking wrestled top-ranked Cole Price of Papillion-LaVista in the district final and lost by two points. “Two points can go either way in a big match,” Grey said. “They got the upper hand at districts, but we’re hoping to turn that around down at the state tournament.
Norfolk’s 160-pounder, Brayden Splater, is making his fourth trip to the state tournament. The one-time medalist suffered a toe injury at the state duals earlier this month but wrestled well at districts.
Sophomore Austin Miller normally wrestles older opponents at 170. “But that guy wrestles like a senior,” Grey said. “We have a good feeling about him bringing home a medal.”
Junior 182-pounder Hunter Mangelsen suffered a knee injury earlier this year, but Grey said he’s been wrestling well of late. “One thing about Hunter, he’s not afraid to battle anybody. So, we like the odds of him knocking off somebody that he’s not supposed to,” Grey said.
The Panthers’ 195-pound entry, senior Laikon Ames, is making his second trip to state. “He’s a strong kid and when he’s on his game, he’s tough to beat,” said his coach.
The final Norfolk qualifier, 220-pound Brayden Heffner, is the only sophomore in his bracket. “Everybody else is an upperclassman,” Grey said. “He’s looking really good for such a young kid. He just needs to learn to use his size and be a little more intimidating with his attitude.”
Overall, Grey said Norfolk can be in the hunt for a top-10 team finish. “Our biggest thing is being in good position and not giving up cheap points and put ourselves in bad positions where we get put on our back,” he said. “If we can do that, I think we can bring home a lot of hardware this year.”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC is sending three to the state meet, including senior Wyatt Smydra, who finished fifth at 138 pounds in 2019.
Smydra will be competing at 145 this year and Knight coach Henry Aschoff said he’s been the team leader for the past couple of years.
Smydra has battled a hand injury for much of the season, but Aschoff said he’ll be ready to go on Thursday. “I’d love to have seen how his season would have gone if he hadn’t dinged his hand up,” Aschoff said. “But he’ll do just fine. He’s got a realistic shot to be high on the podium.”
Allan Olander will represent the Knights at 138. Aschoff said he’s peaking at the right time. “The district was probably his best tournament of the season. He took the No. 2-ranked, undefeated kid from Cross County (Cameron Graham) to a 6-2 match in the semis and came back really strong and got two pins en route to that third-place medal.”
Junior 160-pounder Francisco Mendez qualified for state as a freshman but fell short last year. Despite finishing fourth in his district, Aschoff feels Mendez got a good first-round draw in Carter Springer of Milford. “He got a kid that we’ve placed higher than in two tournaments,” Aschoff said. “We haven’t faced him, but we know we’re not outmatched out of the gates.”
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST’S 195-pound junior, Jazper Ames, is the lone Eagle to have qualified for state and the first since Reed Schaefer represented the school in 2016.
Coach Adam Thompson said Ames has been battling injuries all season. “He has a lot of courage,” Thompson said. “He had a real good district tournament; pinned his first two opponents.”
Thompson added that he feels Ames can beat anybody in the 195-pound bracket. “He’s very explosive on the mat. We’re going to have a good week of practice and give it our all down at state.”