The website of the Norfolk city government recently received a big and much-needed upgrade.
The website, which went public last month, is now located at norfolkne.gov and offers a better version of a crucial public service.
“This is an important public service offered by the city,” said Andy Colvin, the city administrator. “But it wasn’t serving the public well.”
Colvin said the site is much easier to use for both visitors to the site and the city employees who run it behind the scenes, Colvin said. The main objective for the new site is to increase the transparency of the government and make information much easier to find.
“On the old site, you had to navigate through complicated menus and pages to find things,” Colvin said. “Now if you want to look up our services or information, it’s all right there on the main page.”
Information such as public meeting agendas, the public library catalog, taxes, roads and more may be found on the home page or within one or two clicks.
Among the new features include an updated list of road construction projects, a feature that has been a big need for the community, Colvin said.
The site also may be translated into dozens of languages, including Spanish, through a Google translation tool.
In addition to helping residents, the site gives a better impression to visitors and prospective residents, Colvin said.
Upgrading the site has been a long time coming.
The last major upgrade the site was about 10 to 15 years ago, Colvin said. And in the years since, there were consistent discussions about upgrades, and the city even acquired the new domain name several years ago.
In 2018 and 2019, the money for upgrades was budgeted and the city contracted with Idea Bank Marketing, a Hastings-based marketing and web development agency, to build the new site.
The site is maintained by an in-house IT staff and numerous city employees to keep the content updated.
According to the most recent analytics the city had available during mid-November, the website had about 12,500 page views from about 3,100 visitors. The most viewed sections in addition the the home page were on the police division and library pages.