City teams off to a great start

There were big wins that some maybe were not expecting along with other games that did not come as much of a surprise in the third week in high school football. A few wins that could possibly shake up the college football season also took place last weekend.
I tied my record from last week by going 6-4 overall. I also tied my record for high school games at 4-3, and I correctly picked the Wayne State and Nebraska games again.
There is a mix of almost everything in high school football in Northeast and North Central Nebraska after week 3. There are a few surprise teams that now have big wins to make noise and draw attention. There are top teams that are continuing to rule and a few teams that entered the season viewed to be a top team that are now disappointed with one or two losses.
In college football, Colorado and Deion Sanders are continuing to try to make believers with a 2-0 start after a 36-14 win over Nebraska, and Texas made a big road statement win over Alabama to try to make college football fans believe that the Longhorns are back. Alabama is left with issues to work on after the home loss to Texas, and Nebraska is still in the midst of fixing turnover issues and seeking the first win under coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska will play its first home game in the Rhule era, and Wayne State will return home to try for a bounceback win after a tough task at then-No. 9 Minnesota State.
Biggest hit: I picked Colorado to defeat Nebraska 35-20, and Colorado won 36-14. I thought with the road atmosphere and after Nebraska committed crucial turnovers in its season-opening loss that the Huskers would again have turnover issues. NU had four turnovers (one interception and three fumbles).
Biggest miss: I picked Neligh-Oakdale to defeat Crofton 28-24 at home because Neligh-Oakdale was more experienced, but Crofton showed its upset against Bloomfield in week 2 wasn't a fluke and win in a blowout. Crofton's defense had another big game. (Neligh-Oakdale 28-24 win predicted, 52-12 Crofton win final).
How city teams fared: Norfolk lost to Grand Island (Norfolk 28-21 win predicted, Grand Island 21-19 win final); Lutheran High Northeast defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic (Lutheran High Northeast 42-16 win predicted, 28-7 win final); Norfolk Catholic defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (Norfolk Catholic 34-15 win predicted, 49-9 win final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Wynot 32, Howells-Dodge 20 (Howells-Dodge 35-27 win predicted); Crofton 52, Neligh-Oakdale 28 (Neligh-Oakdale 28-24 win predicted); Bloomfield 38, Tri County Northeast 0 (Bloomfield 48-36 win predicted); Minnesota State 31, Wayne State 14 (Minnesota State 38-28 win predicted); Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 (Colorado 35-14 win predicted); Texas 34, Alabama 24 (Alabama 38-17 win predicted).
Norfolk (2-1) at Fremont (1-3)
Norfolk is coming off a disappointing home loss to Grand Island. Despite trailing 21-6 with 5:00 remaining in the third quarter, Norfolk made a comeback attempt by scoring the last 12 points of the game with two touchdowns, with the defense providing a boost. A missed PAT in the first quarter might have been the difference for Norfolk as it caused the Panthers to go for two in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and it failed.
A road game against Fremont, which lost its first three games of the season to teams whose records combined are 7-4, should be a good spot for the Panthers to bounce back. Norfolk 28, Fremont 7.
Lutheran High Northeast (3-0) at Summerland (1-2)
Lutheran High Northeast has handled each opponent it’s seen so far. The smallest margin of victory was this past week, 28-7 over Guardian Angels Central Catholic. This game will probably be closer than most people will think, because I think Summerland is better than its record.
Lutheran High is fully capable of winning, but I just think this is a spot Summerland could get two home wins in a row as it shows to be putting the pieces together as the season goes on. Summerland 38, Lutheran High Northeast 34.
Norfolk Catholic (3-0) at Louisville (0-3)
Norfolk Catholic has been strong so far this season. Last week the Knights downed winless Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 49-9 on the road, and I don't see any reason why another blowout against a winless team won't happen again. Senior quarterback Carter Janssen likely will have his way for as long as he is in the game, as Louisville's defense has given up 43.6 points per game in the first three weeks. Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 14
Ainsworth (3-0) at Niobrara/Verdigre (3-0)
Niobrara/Verdigre is thriving so far in Jeff Shabram's second season as coach after a 1-7 record last season. With returning experience and talented freshmen, Niobrara/Verdigre has a roster that has developed as a whole and has done well in winning its first three games by good margins, even if it was against not as notable competition.
Ainsworth — with Nebraska recruit Carter Nelson — has rolled through its schedule so far to defend its No. 1 ranking in Class D2. The Bulldogs scored 68 and then 66 in the first two weeks but did score significantly lower (24) against Burwell last week in a 24-0 win.
Niobrara/Verdigre is having a good season so far, but Ainsworth has had a better season. I just don't really see the Bulldogs losing. But the Cougars might be able to keep it competitive at home. Ainsworth 45, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Douglas County West (3-0) at Boone Central (3-0)
A matchup of two undefeated teams that have won all their games by blowouts so far. Douglas County West's most notable win was in the season opener at West-Point Beemer, 42-0. It is West-Point Beemer's only loss this season.
Each team has a star senior running back: Douglas County West has Brady Singer, and Boone Central has Parker Borer.
Singer rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries in the first two weeks. Borer has 442 rushing yards so far through the first three weeks.
Both offenses should have good games and both running backs have a chance to be big again, but I think Boone Central will have the edge at home because of its defense, which has allowed only seven points so far this season. Boone Central 28, Douglas County West 14
Pierce (2-1) at Omaha Roncalli Catholic (3-0)
Pierce has hit its stride after losing the season opener to Wahoo, as it has won two games in a row. The offense has shown gradual improvement each week, scoring six points in week 1, 28 in week 2 and 53 in week 3. Since senior running back Keenan Valverde recorded only 67 rushing yards in the week 1 loss, he has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in week 2 and 124 yards and two touchdowns on three carries in week 3.
Omaha Roncalli Catholic has a good passing game with senior quarterback Brady McGill. He has thrown for 658 passing yards and nine touchdowns — including zero interceptions — through the first three weeks. Omaha Roncalli Catholic 31, Pierce 24
Southwest Minnesota State (1-1) at Wayne State (1-1)
This is good spot for Wayne State to bounce back after losing to then-No. 9 Minnesota State 31-14.
Southwest Minnesota State is coming off a 34-14 loss to Bemidji State.
Quarterback Nick Bohn should have a big game after going 11 for 22 for 149 yards with one touchdown and two picks last week. Wayne State 28, Southwest Minnesota State 10
Northern Illinois (1-1) at Nebraska (0-2)
After a disappointing loss, losing the lead in the fourth quarter, to Minnesota and then losing by three possessions along with committing four turnovers against Colorado, Nebraska will play its first home game in the Rhule era.
This is an opportunity for this Nebraska team to not think about the turnovers and any negativity from the first two games, and just play freely in front of the home crowd.
Northern Illinois has not looked super impressive so far. The Huskies won 27-24 in overtime on the road in their season opener and against Southern Illinois lost 14-11. Nebraska 27, Northern Illinois 10
No. 8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0)
This might be a big task for Michigan State, but the good news for the Spartans is the game’s at home. Washington started at No. 10 at the beginning of the season, and the Huskies have moved up to No. 8 with blowout home wins over Boise State and Tulsa. Michigan State defeated Central Michigan and Richmond handily at home. It is the first big game for both teams.
Washington is led by senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He already has 859 yards passing and eight touchdowns with just one interception.
Michigan State has run the ball and thrown the ball well so far this season. Junior quarterback Noah Kim had 571 yards and five touchdowns, and sophomore running back Nathan Carter has 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. Washington 38, Michigan State 27
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)
Kansas City star defensive end Chris Jones ended his holdout this week and will be in uniform ready to play, and the Chiefs, for right now, think tight end Travis Kelce will be healthy and able to play.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has really grown as an NFL quarterback after leading the Jaguars to the playoffs last season before losing to the Chiefs in the divisional round.
As long as Kelce is healthy and able to play, the Chiefs are the better team at full strength. And Kansas City should play with an incentive to not start the season 0-2. Kansas City 31, Jacksonville 20