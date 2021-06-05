One thing is crucial to Norfolk’s growth: People. And the city, local organizations and businesses are all trying to bring them to town.
“I think that’s always a challenge for rural places. I think that’s a challenge almost anywhere, from Omaha to Norfolk, to smaller cities, too,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “You’re always evolving and changing and trying to be competitive in the arena of retaining youth and attracting newcomers.”
Norfolk has overcome problems such as lack of housing and spaces for businesses. Now, the challenge is to attract more people to town and retain those already here.
To this end, the city has focused on investing in the community. Riverpoint Square, riverfront restoration, street improvement and Norfolk’s parks are all examples of this, said economic developer Candice Alder.
“We’re seeing revitalization, not just in the downtown, but there are street projects that are going to be happening,” she said.
But it’s not just the city taking a look at the problem, Alder said.
“It’s not just one entity working on this issue,” she said. “There are so many different business leaders within the community and organizations beyond the City of Norfolk that have to all work together.”
Those organizations include the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau and the Norfolk Area Economic Development Council, alongside the city’s economic development department, Alder said.
Two other partners are Wayne State College and the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, Alder said.
The initiative will bring Wayne State seniors to live and work in the downtown for their last year, Alder said.
“I’m just blown away that they came to the table with that and they’re going to give us these seniors,” she said. “That, to me, is going to really change the dynamic, especially in the downtown district.”
Other educators also play a role in helping Norfolk grow, Alder said. Northeast Community College and Norfolk Public Schools’ career academy courses can be used to help convince companies considering Norfolk that they will have workers.
Growing the workforce isn’t the first challenge Norfolk has faced, Alder said, including lack of space for companies to locate.
“We’ve overcome some challenges recently. I think that has positioned us well for growth,” she said. “In regard to industrial land, we have Bradford Business Park. Before, it was very hard for a company to come in.”
Additional housing also has made Norfolk more appealing to companies, Alder said.
“That’s huge for recruitment, and that does position us to be able to recruit, if we can convince them that we have enough workforce to work at their company,” she said.
Attracting workers to Norfolk can be especially challenging, though. To make Norfolk appealing to workers, the city has to be able to meet their needs, Alder said.
“It’s such a broad issue,” she said. “You’re trying to make Norfolk a great place to live. You want (people) to have the retail offerings that they want, you want them to have a career they’re fulfilled in and can provide for their families with. You want them to have quality housing. You want them to love the community they’re living in and have opportunities for enjoyment when they’re not working.”
And while there’s still work to do, Moenning said Norfolk has made progress.
“I think we’ve learned after a few decades now of pretty stagnant population growth that we’ve had to try some new things and be open to new ideas, and be more welcoming and accommodating,” he said. “I think that attitude and culture of shouting to the rest of the world that Norfolk is open for business has had some good outcomes.”
Moenning said proof of those positive outcomes can be found all around the community.
“I think as evidence of that you can just drive around the community — it shows you signs of new life,” he said. “Whether it’s new housing development, new commercial development, revitalization of our downtown, I think if you’re willing to see it, there are clear signs of new energy and vibrancy throughout the community. And I think that puts us on a solid foundation to continue that growth.”
LOCAL BUSINESSES and community leaders met with representatives from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to discuss how the university can help grow Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska on Thursday morning.
The group discussed ways to bring UNL graduates from the area back to Norfolk and attracting graduates from outside the area to come to Norfolk after college.
In 2017, there were 1,028 graduates from the University of Nebraska system in Legislative District 19, which is Madison County and Woodland Park. This was only 1.5% of the district’s population.
That same year, 400 University of Nebraska students came from the district.
Angie Stenger, executive director of Growing Together, said she thought the conversation went well.
“I think it was good, I think people were sometimes brutally honest, and that’s what the university needed to hear,” she said. “I’m excited this many people showed up. It was great.”
About 20 people attended the meeting.