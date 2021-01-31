VALENTINE — This north central Nebraska town known as one of the toughest in the state — where saloons outnumbered stores — is also known as Nebraska’s unofficial city of love.
That designation is due to it’s namesake — Congressman Edward K. Valentine who served from 1879 to 1884. Valentine was incorporated as a city on Jan. 8, 1884, a year after Cherry County was established.
For almost 80 years, the town has become a Valentine’s Day’s version of the North Pole — where cards sent by people from around the country are filtered through Valentine where they receive the official Valentine cachet before being sent on to the intended recipient.
Margarete Clare Phelps, Valentines postmistress back in the early 1940s, suggested creating a special cachet to be stamped on the many letters and cards being sent to the post office so they would be stamped with the Valentine post mark before being sent on to the proper recipient.
In the 1960s, the Valentine Chamber of Commerce created “Cupid’s Mailbox,” where citizens and tourists could drop off their cards for re-mailing.
That system is still in place, said Dean Jacobs, executive director of the Valentine Chamber of Commerce. In fact, at the time of this interview, Jacobs said he had a stack of cards waiting to be stamped.
At one time, between 10,000 and 15,000 cards were sent or delivered to either the Chamber of Commerce or the post office, which also stamps the cachet on cards sent to it for re-mailing, Jacobs said.
That number is down significantly due to the Internet and social media.
“People don’t send snail mail anymore,” he said.
Through the years, a number of cachets have been used, including a heart inscribed with “Saint City,” a road sign in the shape of a heart and a little girl looking in a mailbox.
In addition to the cachet on cards and letters, the Valentine celebrates its holiday by sponsoring an art contest each year, with the winning design used on greeting cards that are available through the Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s winning design -- created by David Dorsey of Valentine -- features the head of a buffalo surrounded by a heart. The message on the outside says “Let your heart roam in Valentine.”
There is still time to have that special card for that special person stamped with the Valentine cachet and postmark. Just send them to Cupid’s Mailbox, P.O. Box 201, Valentine, NE 69201. The cards and letters must have U.S. postage affixed so they can be re-mailed.