The Norfolk City Council voted to levy special assessments on several new water and sewer districts and to extend a water main to Sherwood Road.
At Monday night’s meeting, special assessments were levied on several water and sewer extension districts with a total cost of just over $6 million.
The extension districts were:
— Water district No. 123 (South Victory Road), costing $502,530.45
— Sewer district No. 252 (South Victory Road), costing $553,200.73
— Water district No. 122 (Northeast Industrial Water Main, Highway 35), costing $570,670.71
— Sewer district No. 251 (Northeast Industrial Sanitary Sewer Extension, Phase II), costing $2,120,552.83
— Water district No. 121 (Northeast Industrial Water Main, Eisenhower), costing $2,351,053.72
The costs for each district are divided between the city and each of the property owners in the district.
One of the property owners in sewer district No. 251 asked that the council withhold levying any assessment on that district for the time being.
Joe Gillespie, manager of Elkhorn Valley Ethanol, spoke on behalf of the company.
“The decision makers in our company really didn’t get this information. The information was not passed,” he said. “We have not been able to go through the assessment and make sure that is equal for us on any level. I’m just asking that the city council take no action.”
Mayor Josh Moenning wondered how the information had failed to be conveyed.
“This whole process, it wasn’t an overnight process,” he said. “It makes me wonder how that communication was not somehow translated to the people who needed to have it.”
City engineer Steve Rames said the city had been in contact with the company's legal team, which had initially reached out to the city.
“We thought we covered that base,” he said.
In the end, the council voted to pass ordinances to levy special assessments on each of the water and sewer districts. Each ordinance will pass on second and third readings.
Moenning said the extensions are important to Norfolk’s growth.
“They’re big investments for purposes of infrastructure expansion that better serve residents, business owners, industry,” he said.
The cost of the extensions is a necessary growing pain, Moenning said, but the city tries to help relieve it.
“The financing of these expansions happens in different ways. Traditionally, we, and most cities in our region, use the packaging of assessments along with city cost-share to do this,” he said. “To alleviate some of that cost, we do work as a city to pick up as much of that cost as is reasonably funded through utility funds.”
THE COUNCIL also voted to pass an ordinance on third reading that will extend a water main south along Highway 81 to Sherwood Road, creating a new district.
Rames said the total estimated cost of the project is about $1.2 million. Half of the cost will be paid by the city, and the rest will be assessed to property owners.
Rames said about a quarter of the property owners were against the extension. The rest were either for it or unsure about it.
The ordinance passed 7-0, with council member Thad Murren abstaining.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: One hour and 5 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and about 15 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5701, levying special assessments for Water Extension District No. 123 (South Victory Road). Ordinance passed 6-2 with Wiebelhaus and Clausen voting against.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5702, levying special assessments for Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 252 (South Victory Road). Ordinance passed 6-2 with Wiebelhaus and Clausen voting against.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5703, levying a special assessment for Water Extension District No. 122 (Northeast Industrial Water Main, Highway 35). Ordinance passed 6-2 with Wiebelhaus and Clausen voting against.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5704, levying a special assessments for Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 251 (Northeast Industrial Sanitary Sewer Extension, Phase II). Ordinance passed 6-1 with Clausen voting against and Pfeil abstaining.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5705, levying a special assessment for Water Extension District No. 121 (Northeast Industrial Water Main, Eisenhower). Ordinance passed 6-1 with Clausen voting against and Pfeil abstaining.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5695 amending city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit and registration fees; to update fees for appeal of a decision of a code official; to update municipal solid waste rates and transfer station operating fees; to update water, sewer, and wastewater treatment rates and fees; and to remove duplicate listing of police towing and storage fees. Ordinance passed 7-1 with Clausen voting against.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5700 creating Water Extension District No. 124, which provides for the extension of a water main south along Highway 81 to Sherwood Road. Ordinance passed 7-0 with Murren abstaining.
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5706 amending city code sections 24-164, 24-165 and 24-165.2 to update parking restriction descriptions after the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue from First Street to Fifth Street.
ITEM OF INTEREST:
— Issued proclamation encouraging the use of face masks, shields and other coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.