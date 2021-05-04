The Norfolk City Council decided how the city would use its remaining CARES Act money at a work session on Monday.
More than $834,000 remains from the funds given to the city from CARES Act, and the council met at noon on Monday in the Norfolk Public Library to decide how to spend that money.
At a prior work session, the council determined how about half those funds would be used. On Monday, council members confirmed their decision and designated where to spend the rest of the money.
The council decided to use most of the money to give big projects a jump-start.
Two projects received more than half of the money between them — with the new Public Safety Center designs and Memorial Field improvements each getting $250,000.
The next largest amount, $125,000, was designated to go to Liberty Bell Park. That money will be used to remove the pool there and look at options for replacing it.
The council also designated $100,000 for designs on an indoor aquatics center.
Previously, the city spent $2.3 million worth of CARES Act funds on street repairs.
THE COUNCIL decided to spend $59,000 for a new public arts council.
Mayor Josh Moenning made the proposal to create the council, whose mission will be to help fund and support the arts in Norfolk.
“I certainly see the value of arts and culture within a community. ... That helps build an environment where people want to be,” Moenning said. “Those little things become big things and help your community grow.”
The arts council will be made up of representatives from groups such as the Norfolk Arts Center, the Elkhorn Valley Museum and the Northeast Community College arts department, Moenning said.
The arts council then will be able to give out funds to different groups in Norfolk.