Driving Norfolk’s streets and walking its trails is going to get a lot smoother.
The Norfolk City Council voted to make major investments in street repairs and trail improvements at Monday night’s meeting.
The council approved a $1,167,210.57 contract for asphalt overlays and patching.
This contract will see improvements and repairs on sections of streets across Norfolk, including:
— Intersection of Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue
— Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street
— Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street
— Norfolk Avenue from Cottonwood Street to east of flood control
— Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue
— Michigan Avenue from 13th Street to Glenn Avenue
— Several downtown parking lots
City engineer Steve Rames said most of the money ($1 million) comes from CARES Act funds.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the amount far surpasses what the city usually spends in a single year.
“This is far and beyond what we would typically do in any given year, or have resources to do,” he said. “But it was a few weeks ago when the council discussed and determined that it was a prudent use of resources to designate a significant portion of our CARES Act funding, actually a majority of those funds, to this street program.”
Moenning said the decision to use the money on street repairs was appropriate, given the number of concerns and complaints the city hears about the streets.
The work will start late this summer, Rames said.
“We expect this work to be completed this year,” he said. “(The contractors) will start somewhere around the first part of August to mid-August.”
Moenning said while this won’t solve the street problem on its own, it is a good start.
A SMALLER contract was approved for a Highway 275 trail undercrossing project. The contract was for $344,229.31.
“This one's been a long time coming,” Rames said of the project.
The project was held up waiting for a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The permit was sent to the Corps in 2018, Rames said.
The 2019 flooding further delayed the project, and changes had to be made to the design to satisfy the Corps.
Councilman Corey Granquist questioned why the project was almost $100,000 more than originally budgeted.
Rames said this was because of rising construction costs and the changes that had to be made to the design.
The majority of the funds, $250,000, come from a recreational trails grant, Rames said.
Construction on the underpass is slated to start in May 2022.