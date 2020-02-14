City coaches react to new schedules from NSAA

When longtime Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar laid his eyes on the Knights' two-year schedule for the first time earlier this week, he — and perhaps anyone else who recalled any history of the program — had to do a double-take.
Sure, the Class C2 Knights half-expected to have a couple of Class C1 teams on the schedule.
But for the first time since at least 1985, and perhaps ever in school history, Norfolk Catholic will not play either Pierce or Battle Creek.
That caught even Norfolk High coach Tom Olson, who let out a “whoa” when he was told about that.
“I don't think it's ever happened that we haven't had either one of them,” Bellar said. “I wouldn't have been surprised either one or both.”
Instead, the Knights will open the season against Boone Central. In the sixth week of the season, Norfolk Catholic will play Wayne.
In recent years, the Cardinals and Blue Devils have been district opponents of the Knights, but Norfolk Catholic did not play them during its previous two-year cycle in Class C2.
But, Bellar admitted, it can be difficult at best to forecast nondistrict opponents before the schedule release.
“Other than district games, it's hard to decipher which teams you'll get in your non-district,” he said. “I'm sure it's hard work for them. I think it's hard to put it all together, who will play who, and how it's going to work out.”
New setup for NHS
Norfolk High will have, at least to it, a unique setup for its schedule. It will play all of its nondistrict games before its district contests.
“I like that,” Olson said. “It's like a playoff situation.”
The Panthers begin the season with Omaha South — a repeat opponent from the last cycle — before a Week 2 trip to Columbus.
Olson said that matchup was at the top of its list of preferred nondistrict opponents.
“We definitely put Columbus on it, and we also put Fremont on it, because those are our closest two Class A teams,” he said.
After that is Lincoln East, which is odd in that it's the only Lincoln school Norfolk will play in this cycle. Five of its last six opponents are in the Omaha metro area, and the only exception is Grand Island.
“We used to have a long run playing against Grand Island,” Olson said. “It'll be good to start that again.”
‘Always a surprise’
Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said there is intrigue surrounding the release of the schedules each year.
“It's always a surprise,” he said.
For the Eagles, perhaps the biggest surprise is playing against West Holt in the second week, given that teams such as Stanton, Wisner-Pilger and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family are all within half an hour and not on the Lutheran High schedule, Suckstorf said.
“The biggest surprise to me was that we go out west to West Holt,” he said. “I thought maybe we'd get Stanton being 10 miles away, or Wisner-Pilger, or maybe mix in some D2 teams because we have a lot of those around here, too.”
The Eagles' schedule is daunting, to say the least. The final seven teams could be classified as playoff-caliber, with Wakefield being ineligible for the postseason again this time around and the other six teams all played in the playoffs.
“That says a lot about how Northeast Nebraska approaches football,” Suckstorf said. “We have a lot of coaches around here who do a great job. It doesn't matter if you're eight-man or 11-man.”
New playoff picture
One new aspect about the eight-man schedules is that all of the teams have Week 9 listed as a bye. That's because, starting next year, the playoff schedule will mirror that of the 11-man classes. But with 32-team brackets, D1 and D2 will begin a week earlier than the 16-team 11-man slates. Eight-man playoffs will be on a Thursday for the first round and Fridays after that. In previous years, there were just six days between games instead of seven.
Among the positives in this change are increased rest time for players and less time away from classes due to midweek games. But it also means a potential lack of exposure for eight-man teams when they are competing on the same night as larger 11-man schools.
“There are both positives and negatives to it,” Suckstorf said.
Area matchups to watch
As we all know, there is a long time between now and the 2020 season kickoff. But when the season does kick off, there are several matchups involving area teams to keep tabs on.
It would be impossible to list every single matchup, or every contest that deserves to be mentioned. So, here are 20 matchups going into next season that appear, at least on paper, to carry at least some intrigue. Most of this list was compiled using teams included in the final 2019 ratings.
These are listed in how they appear on the 2020 schedule. In 2021, the host site flips.
Week 1: Neligh-Oakdale vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – The Bulldogs return to eight-man after dropping just three games in two seasons of six-man play. The Warriors ended the season ranked sixth in Class D.
Week 1: Pierce at St. Paul -- The defending Class C1 runners-up open the season at a defending Class C2 semifinalist. Sign me up.
Week 1: Summerland at Elkhorn Valley – The first-year co-op Bobcats begin their inaugural season by visiting a playoff team that was particularly dangerous toward the end of last season.
Week 2: Norfolk at Columbus – Did you really think the Maroon Cup game would be omitted from such a list? Especially after last year's meeting was decided in overtime?
Week 2: Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic -- Just three points decided last year's meeting, which also decided a district championship.
Week 2: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Oakland-Craig -- Outside of the Knights' rematch with Hartington Cedar Catholic, this might have been Oakland-Craig's biggest test last season.
Week 2: West Holt at Lutheran High Northeast – The first of seven playoff-caliber teams for the Eagles provides an interesting matchup, as the Huskies knocked off defending champion Creighton last year.
Week 3: North Bend Central at Pierce – The Bluejays take on two playoff teams in the first three weeks of next season, including their home opener.
Week 3: Allen at Bloomfield – This is always one of those hard-nosed, smash-mouth type of games when you need an extra dose of ibuprofen afterwards.
Week 4: Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig – This matchup of Knights features one of the perennial powers visiting the defending state champion. That could be fun.
Week 5: Wayne at Battle Creek – A defending C1 finalist, the Blue Devils crack this list for the first time by taking on a Mid-State Conference opponent.
Week 6: Central Valley at Chambers/Wheeler Central – Last season, this matchup decided a district championship.
Week 7: Omaha Westside at Norfolk – The Panthers will get an up-close look at Division I prospect Avante Dickerson and company.
Week 7: Bloomfield at O'Neill St. Mary's – One season ago, the Cardinals were a young team that showed potential at times. This could be one of those times that potential becomes progress.
Week 8: Creighton at Bloomfield – You want two of the area's best eight-man teams? You've got it.
Week 8: Humphrey St. Francis at Central Valley – This meeting of defending district champions could be the biggest test for the defending champion Flyers.
Week 8: Battle Creek at Pierce – It's been a while since these two have played each other. The jury's still out on whether either team's stadium will have enough capacity. Maybe they should meet in the middle and play this one at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Week 8: Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge -- The “Bacon Bowl” as the locals call it is back where it belongs – the regular-season finale.
Week 9: Pierce at Wayne – Two big rivalry games in back-to-back weeks to end the season for the Bluejays, while the Blue Devils will be aiming to make a statement.
Week 9: North Bend Central at Battle Creek – Both of these teams moved up from C2 to C1 after enjoying runs to the state quarterfinals last season.