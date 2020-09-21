Hundreds of Norfolkans eagerly filed into the big-top tent at Sunset Plaza Mall over the weekend to view the newest Cirque Italia production.
Cirque Italia, a national touring aquatic circus show, has been coming to Norfolk for three years. This year, performers presented a pirate-themed show featuring death-defying stunts, high-flying aerialists and an assortment of clowns, acrobats, contortionists, jugglers and crossbowers.
For Elena Stefanova, an aerial sling performer, the daring acts require a variety of skills.
"We must use strength and flexibility and elegance all at once," she said.
Morgaine Rosenthal, the production manager and stage aerialist, pointed out that "because we perform in towns year after year, we always strive to improve the acts, the programs, the performers, the music and the theme. We work to bring something new and unique to audiences every year."
Hector “Polo” Pazaran, a crossbow and Chinese pole performer, shared what it's like to live the fast-paced circus lifestyle.
"The constant travel, performances and rehearsals are normal for us. It's a part of our lives. It's strange to stay in one place for a long time now. Traveling is an adventure, and every city is different."
Although Cirque Italia event organizers were initially worried about attendance at performances because of COVID-19, the crowds are not staying away, Rosenthal said.
"Our turnout has been great. People are eager to be out in the world again. Still, it is important we keep both the public and the performers safe,” Rosenthal said.
To ensure the health and safety of attendees and performers, Cirque Italia enforced the health guidelines advised by the Centers for Disease Control and local municipalities. These included limiting audience capacity, enforcing social distancing, offering sanitizing stations and requiring mask wearing.
Cirque Italia continues its run through Nebraska through early October, including shows in:
— Grand Island from Thursday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 27.
— Fremont from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 4.
— Columbus from Thursday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 11.