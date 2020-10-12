Circumstances don’t stop students from enjoying their homecoming

While Elkhorn Valley did decide to proceed with homecoming festivities this year, they were a bit different from years prior. For one, both the homecoming game and dance were scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28. This was quite a leap from most years when the homecoming game occurred on a Friday night in mid-September and the dance was the following night.

Another change was that students were not allowed to be accompanied by dates from other schools. Though initially I was disappointed in these changes, I found that I enjoyed this homecoming far more than most years and I think the strange circumstances played a substantial role in this.

The homecoming game this year was actually the first game for our team this season, filling the crowd with anticipation to see how our team would fare this year. In addition, the energy we in the crowd accumulated over the course of the game seemed to carry over into the dance later that night, and the lack of outside dates meant that we were all comfortable and familiar with one another. I believe that this made students more inclined to get out of their comfort zones. Though the circumstances were a bit altered, we should count ourselves blessed that we were even able to have a homecoming as I know many schools were not granted this opportunity.

Same-day operations on knees offered in Norfolk

Advancements in knee replacements now make it possible for patients to have partial or total knee replacement surgery early in the morning, walk on their new knee by noon and arrive home late that afternoon.

GACC headed to state softball ... again

GACC headed to state softball ... again

WEST POINT — West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic swept past O’Neill 16-2 and 10-0 to advance to next week’s Class C state softball championships in Hastings for the 10th consecutive year.