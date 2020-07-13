Kyle Prauner won his second IMCA SportMods “A” feature of the season at Off Road Speedway Saturday night, and he saw the victory as a combination of circumstance and opportunity.
Prauner said he typically watches the feature races that are run before the SportMods take the track to get information about the track and where the best lines to race might be.
“The whole key to dirt track racing is watching that track, seeing what it’s going to do,” he said. “I’ll watch the other guys to see what lines they’re running — granted, they’re different suspensions and their cars handle different in different spots on the track, but you can see the movers and shakers.”
The information Prauner is seeking is based upon a philosophy that he heard when he first began racing 18 years ago.
“Find the moisture. Johnny Saathoff said that many years ago when I started racing,” he said. “So right around the bottom tonight, there was a good strip of moisture where you could get the left side tires in and get some good drive.”
With the SportMods taking the track after three other feature races, Prauner had plenty of information available.
“I watched the Stock Cars, and the two Wilkinson boys got to the front on the bottom, and I think circumstance and opportunity come together sometimes in auto racing,” he said. “We made a couple adjustments to be able to run that bottom; we stayed patient and kept at it. We had something for them — I could tell. I just had to stay with it and hit the marks.”
Even then, information goes only so far, and Prauner didn’t get the lead until just three laps remained in the 18-lap event.
Genoa’s James Roebuck led most of the way, with Columbus driver Brian Osantowski and Prauner in pursuit during what became a three-car competition until a trio of cautions changed the circumstances.
Roebuck left with a tire issue, ceding the lead to Osantowski temporarily until Prauner passed on the inside of turn two to take the lead on the backstretch.
Osantowski forced the final caution by making contact with Prauner between turns three and four to earn a disqualification, after which Prauner maintained the advantage and secured the win by leading two new contenders — Pierce’s Ramsey Meyer and Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg — across the finish line.
“Hopefully that was exciting for the fans; it was certainly exciting behind the wheel,” Prauner said.
Although the victory is Prauner’s second at Off Road Speedway, the season has been a challenging one.
“We’ve been struggling; this is a new hot rod from last year that we got, but we only raced it 20 or 30 times last year,” Prauner said. “We’ve just got to get it tuned in for the way I like it.”
“We’ve been learning some stuff, trying some stuff. Some of those other guys have been fast, and we’ve been chasing them for a few weeks, so tonight it was real good to finally pass them and get it done,” he said.
Prauner said family obligations, with a wife and two children, have contributed to a cutback to racing at two tracks this year.
“We’re cut back from what we used to do; we used to run 60 to 70 times a year,” he said. “But now I want to be home more, I need to be home more, so we just picked Norfolk and Albion to run every week and go for points. Other than to just have fun.”
In the IMCA Stock Cars race, Kyle Wilkinson edged his brother Cameron — last week’s feature winner — by half-of-a-car length to earn his first Off Road Speedway win of the season.
Interestingly, the two Neligh drivers had started the race side-by-side in the fifth row before ending up in a battle for the lead during the final six laps.
Jeremy Hoskinson of Norfolk finished in third place.
After his sons took the top two spots in the Stock Car division, their father, Jason, won for the fifth time in six nights of racing in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature — once again coming from the back half of the 16-car field to grab the win.
Nate Buck of Neligh and Tanner Uehling of Norfolk took second and third place, respectively.
Jim Johnson of Plainview picked up his second IMCA Late Models win of the season at Off Road Speedway, taking the lead away from Devin Johnson eight laps into the 25-lap race and holding it despite three cautions that returned the field to his rear bumper.
Second-place finisher Devin Johnson of Bloomfield held off a late charge from Eric Vanosdall of Hoskins, who finished third.
Kevin Bruck of Defiance, Iowa, won a competitive exhibition race featuring the Midwest Classic Stockcar Association cars.
Bruck, driving a 1967 Chevelle, got the lead halfway through the 16-lap event and managed a close win at the finish line. He was jostled by second-place finisher Pete Rasmussen of Irwin, Iowa — in a 1971 Chevelle — who barely edged the ’75 Camaro driven by Ryan Cech of Schuyler.
On Saturday, Off Road Speedway will host the third annual Lynn Langenberg Memorial, which will include a tentatively scheduled appearance by the Wingless Sprint Cars.