Churches start to open back up

The coronavirus has prevented people around Nebraska and around the world from leaving home to attend church services, but churches are being allowed to have patrons back in the church services with a few restrictions.
That doesn’t mean all churches around the area are opening their doors right away, though.
Among those that opened on Mother’s Day weekend was LifePoint Church in Norfolk was, allowing families to come together not just at home but also at church services.
"It was awesome. It was definitely a strange environment because people were staying 6 feet away from each other after they hadn't seen each other after a few months," said Chris Winegar, pastor at LifePoint Church. "The one thing I didn't realize that I had missed in the last two months was a room of people singing together. It was really awesome."
LifePoint and Christ Lutheran Church were among a few churches around Norfolk that started to open up again as they followed the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department guidelines.
"It was limited seating. We strategically placed people, and we used ushers more than we have for quite some time to usher people in and out so they kept their social distance," said Starla Landkamer, administrative assistant at Christ Lutheran. "It went well. It went as planned and everybody followed the guidelines. The church was cleaned before and after when everybody left.
“We are ready for the next round."
Churches are required to follow a list of guidelines to keep the Sunday services going in the future.
A few of the guidelines include families sitting 6 feet from each other with a row of empty seating in between to maintain proper distancing. Churches are to be cleaned before and after when the services concluded. Doors are opened for attendees as families are ushered in and out so there are limited chances of coming in contact with each other.
Churches also had in place a few of their own added guidelines such as sanitizer stations, wearing masks and not being able to give each other handshakes.
"We told our people, the only way we would do that is if we followed the guidelines," Winegar said of opening the building. "We normally have around 250 people on a Sunday morning, and we had about 150 this past Sunday with more people watching online."
LifePoint Church had two gatherings last Sunday, with no children’s ministry, so people had to bring their own bag chair. The church also had hand sanitizer and masks available while both gatherings were live-streamed via Facebook.
"We tell our people all the time that the church isn't a building, it's a people. Because we aren't a building, we're people, we are able to scatter people online and do church online. At the same time, we want to be together as people,” Winegar said. "A lot of people hadn't seen each other in a couple months and it was great just to see people.”
At Christ Lutheran Church, on a regular Sunday, around 500 people attend, but this time around the church had about 125, while still following the CDC and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department guidelines.
"I didn't see anybody trying to push the limits or break the rules. Everybody was very conscious of following the guidelines appropriately," Landkamer said. "It was a good feeling just to be able to be back in the sanctuary, to see some familiar faces. A lot of people would wave and smile; it was really nice to see."
Despite churches starting to open back up to the public, many have come up with different ways to reach people. Churches have been televising services, live-streaming services on various social media outlets and other news outlets, and a few have even had drive-in services.
Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk for the first time on Mothers Day had a drive-in service at its event center, which had about 150 cars show up.
"It was nice. Our people enjoyed it even though they had to stay in their cars. People are very excited about the opportunity of being together again, but I think they are going to be very cautious," said the Rev. Lee Weander. "We will be live-streaming the next couple of weeks, getting all of our protocols in place so we can open safely and get people confident of keeping everybody safe."
St. Paul's Lutheran Church also opened back up on Sunday. With normal attendance around 200 people, the church attracted about 50 this go-around.
"It's been kind of unique. It's starting to get back to normal, and it was nice to see people," said the Rev. Paul Hirsch, pastor at St. Paul's. "Everything is different and that is why we wanted this soft restart."
Among those who haven’t yet opened their doors again are First Christian Church, Sacred Heart Parish, Northern Heights Baptist Church and many more.
"Out of love for the First Christian family and our community, we have decided we will not hold in-person services through the month of May,” said Tim DeFor, lead minister at First Christian. “We aren't ready to set a date, but we are developing plans on how to re-engage in-person opportunities for when it abides by state and local guidelines, is guided by wisdom and shows love to the First Christian family and Northeast Nebraska community.
“Churches in and around Norfolk are in regular communication with one another concerning how best to serve our congregations and communities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. Each church is making its own decisions concerning what is best for their people."
Churches want to be fully prepared to make sure that the public is safe while a few of them are waiting a week or two to open back up.
"Everybody is thinking differently, but we want everybody to feel safe. We will meet or exceed the CDC and Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department guidelines," said Matt Gilmore, pastor at Northern Heights Baptist Church. "We all want to get back as soon as possible. We are working through logistic issues that are preventing us from getting back with having a slow reopening. It's changing every day, and we need to get our people ready for the long haul. We have to have a plan."
Sacred Heart Parish also has waited to open back up.
"We will be having them this weekend, as we are still working on logistics for our cluster of parishes (Sacred Heart, Norfolk; St. Leonard, Madison; and St. Peter, Stanton)," said the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin of Sacred Heart Parish. "At this point, I don't know how it will go, but we are sure we can accommodate safety guidelines put out by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department."
Churches will likely continue to slowly open up over the next couple of weeks, as there will still be church services on television, online live-streaming services and other forms of social media.
"We're going to continue to take it week-by-week. We are going to meet this Sunday with the same exact requirements in place with outdoor services when it gets nicer. No plans for kids ministry anytime soon," Winegar said of LifePoint Church. "We want to make the decision that we think is best for us, which might not be the best decision for someone else."