SOUTH YANKTON — Ron Eskens’ love for cooking started many years ago when he and his wife, Tammie, owned and operated a locker in Fordyce.
They watched their family grow up in the business but eventually, Eskens became burned out. During those locker years, he loved to experiment with new recipes and seasonings when making meat products.
“I have always loved to try new things, but this idea actually started years ago when I started cooking the prime rib for our parish,” Eskens said.
The parish fundraiser grew so large he had to build a smoker that would handle all the meat needed for the event. So after he had the smoker, he started making other products in his spare time.
Eskens’ reputation spread. He has become famous for his smoked whole hog and has made several for picnics and even weddings.
The couple was pleasantly surprised recently to be named one of the three top barbecue restaurants in Nebraska by Food & Wine magazine.
“We received a call one day to let us know we were honored and also to purchase a plaque,” Tammie Eskens said with a laugh. “We get those all the time. We call them nuisance calls.”
But Ron decided to dig a little deeper. He wanted to know who these people were. He followed a trail to Alabama, back to a Des Moines publishing corporation and then a call back to Alabama.
“I wanted to know how they found out about us, why did we get this,” Ron said. “We live out here in the boondocks. I haven’t received a call back, about buying a plaque or anything.”
Back in the early days even before the Eskens’ eating establishment geared up on a gravel road on the outskirts of South Yankton, just a stone’s throw from the Missouri River, Ron entered some barbecue competitions to gain some recognition for his business.
“I entered several cook-offs, received first place in four events, second place twice, fourth place twice and failed to place twice,” Ron said.
He said it was a great way to find out what people thought of his product.
Then a few years ago they were recognized as one of the top seven barbecue joints in South Dakota because of praise from Yankton residents — even though they were on the Nebraska side of the river.
The couple purchased the restaurant in 2015 after negotiating with the former owners for a year, but the business started long before there was a business location. The couple owned and operated Eskens Market in Fordyce, starting in 1981.
It was the small-town grocery when they purchased the corner lot building on Main Street.
It was not a big generator of income, so that’s when in 1984 Ron moved forward with his dream to have locker plant. Eskens Market thrived as a meat locker, doing custom butchering and producing custom meats. And that’s when he started making prime rib for the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church annual dinner fundraiser. There were other local events, like sausage benefits, where his meat products became well-known.
The back-breaking work became too much and in 1999, they sold the meat market and entered the private sector, working day jobs. But Ron had built a huge smoker for the large quantity of meat needed for the prime rib event and still had it.
Friends and neighbors began asking if he would smoke meat for their family events — a whole hog here or pork loins there.
“We were working in our spare time out of my kitchen,” Tammie said, shaking her head. “One time he was injecting a whole hog laying on my kitchen table, and the brine shot up to my ceiling.”
The couple’s sideline needed a permanent home, not in the family kitchen. But during the early years, one way to get criticism or praise for his barbecue recipes was to hold a family fun night once a month. He would smoke the meat and mixed-up barbecue sauces for his family to judge and rate for taste, heat and spices.
They have four children and 11 grandchildren. Son Tyler works alongside them in the business. After several tries, he came up with his starting sauces, but he is never through experimenting, making changes and receiving feedback from his customers weekly.
Today, Eskens orders boxed meat for his smoking products, such as pulled pork, racks of ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage and ribeyes, which he serves weekly in his restaurant. He cuts and trims the meat products himself, makes the sausage and smokes the meats while Tammie makes the salads from scratch.
Since coming back from the COVID-19 lag, he now makes macaroni and cheese and has even perfected a smoking accent to the dish.
COVID-19 certainly had noticeable effects on their business, resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars in income when they had to close the doors. They had built up a strong catering business, providing a variety of made-from-scratch meats and side dishes as well as being open three days a week for dine-in and carryout customers.
The catered events virtually went away but they are relieved to be getting back on track. They catered their first wedding recently and have a nice rebound in the last summer months in their dining room.
“When I started, catering an event for 50 people scared me,” Ron said. “Now I do an event for 200 people without a blink. But when they get bigger like 450 guests, I call family, sometimes my grandsons for help.”