The Norfolk Community Theatre is serving up musical merriment in its next production, “Church Basement Ladies.”

“Church Basement Ladies” is a musical comedy inspired by the humorous book “Growing Up Lutheran,” by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson. Their book reflects on growing up Lutheran in the 1950s Midwest. Perhaps a ubiquitous memory for many small-town churchgoers is the church kitchen, often in the basement, where the women would gather and prepare meals for celebrations, weddings and funerals. It was a place of bonding, sharing and sometimes strife, but most of all, support.

Set in 1965, the musical features four distinctive personalities who work in the church basement kitchen, including the elderly matriarch of the kitchen and the young bride-to-be. Sharing recipes, averting disasters and enjoying each other’s company — and sometimes not. The relatable story and characters make this funny production easy for the audience to connect with and enjoy.

“Church Basement Ladies” has proven to be popular with audiences. Seven additional “Church Basement Ladies” prequels and sequels have been created since the original made its debut in 2005. This is the original that started it all. The Norfolk Community Theatre’s production stars Sheila Jenkinson, Marie Kuba, Renee Fisbeck, Libby McKay and Tyler Wieseler. Wieseler plays the pastor that the ladies help to keep on track.

The holiday time can be hectic, but make time for “Church Basement Ladies.” This particular production is a good opportunity to share a fun experience with family and friends.

“Church Basement Ladies” opens Thursday, Dec. 1, with additional evening performances on Friday and Saturday and the following week, Dec. 8-10. A matinee showing is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4. All performances are at the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast Community College campus. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time on the NCT website at nctheatre.org.

