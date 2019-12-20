WISNER — Jayda Oligmueller knew what giving was all about.
She befriended students at her school who were oftentimes left out. She took in stray animals and enjoyed working with small children. At Christmastime, she loved shopping with her mother and wrapping gifts to give away.
She helped others whenever she could. That is, until, her life was cut short because of a pickup accident when she was only 18.
Now, in memory of Jayda’s giving heart, an entire village in Kenya will enjoy something many of us take for granted: fresh drinking water.
In time for the Christmas holiday, the 800 or so parishioners who crowd into St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish, Chekalini, will add a new village well to the list of gifts for which they’re grateful. The 400 children in the village school and patients at the St. Charles Health Center at the village of Koromaiti will have well-drawn water with the flick of a switch.
The connection between Jayda’s parents, Dave and Carol Oligmueller of Pilger, and the villagers in Koromaiti is the Rev. Vincent Sunguti.
Until eight years ago, the Catholic priest lived in a village near Koromaiti. When he came to the United States to study for the priesthood eight years ago, fellow congregants asked if there were a possibility he could find someone to fund a new well.
Through the Oligmuellers, that prayer has been answered at an especially welcome time of year.
In Kenya, December is the dry season. Water is harvested from the end of March through September, collected from shallow, hand-dug wells or the roofs of homes during the rainy season. Otherwise, people walk to the nearest river for water, or they stand in line at a spring for clean drinking water to carry home.
“Timing is good for a new well,” Sunguti said.
And as we all know, timing is everything.
The Oligmuellers lost their daughter in March 2017. Sunguti came to serve the Catholic parishes of Wisner and Beemer in 2018. He was visiting with Dave Oligmueller in the fall of that year at Wisner’s annual Thunder by the River tractor pull.
In between the sounds of tractors chugging down the track, conversation turned from life in Nebraska to that of Kenya.
Tractors were used to plow farms in Kenya, Sunguti said, but people walked up to 4 miles for water, carrying the water in containers balanced on their heads.
Oligmueller was stunned.
Remembering how much his daughter loved helping people, he knew she would appreciate her family providing water for villagers a world away.
Oligmueller asked his wife and their three sons about the possibility of building a well. They all agreed: That sounds like Jayda.
“I was thrilled to hear this,” Sunguti said. “In my heart, I knew God had answered the prayer I’ve been for years waiting.”
In addition to the Oligmuellers, Mike and Tammy Ridder of Fullerton also contributed to the project, in honor of their four children.
When Sunguti returned to the Kenyan parish last winter, he gave the congregation the news.
“We have good friends in the United States,” he told them.
The sound of applause permeated the sanctuary.
“Jesus came to give us hope in life,” Sunguti said, “and water is life. When you give a gift like this in someone’s memory, you make that person, her legacy, live again.”
This Christmas — on both sides of the world —people like Jayda will know what giving truly is all about.