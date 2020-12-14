Christmas story comes to life

Volunteers from the four Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches in Norfolk braved Sunday’s blustery weather to help tell the story of Jesus’ birth to hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans.
The event was a drive-through live nativity sponsored by Christ Lutheran, Mount Olive, Our Savior and Grace Lutheran churches in Norfolk. The drive-through format was chosen because of restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The story was told through seven scenes set up at the DeVent Center parking lot west of Norfolk. The scenes depicted the prophets foretelling of the coming Messiah, the angel telling Mary she was to be the mother of Jesus, Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem, the shepherds announcing the news of Jesus’ birth to the angels, the birth of Jesus, the visit of the wise men and the empty cross.
The manger scene included live donkeys, goats and a pony that were situated around the stable, which was built for the occasion.
By 12:45 p.m., cars were lined up on the highway waiting for the gates to open, which pleased the Rev. Mike Moreno, director of ministries at Christ Lutheran Church, who helped organize the event. The steady stream of cars continued until closing time at 5 p.m. By then around 1,000 cars had passed through the gates, organizers said.
“People were looking for a way to connect with the story,” Moreno said.
More than 100 volunteers of all ages helped by serving as characters, building sets, recording and organizing music and in many other ways, said Christine Ekberg, director of family life at Our Savior. Preparations began several weeks ago.
Matt Skiff, his wife, Angie, and their children, Makenna, Cameryn, Cohen and Callum, played various characters.
“This was something our family could do together,” to tell the Christmas story, Matt Skiff said.
Gina Blackman and Samantha Wolff, recent college graduates who have known each other since grade school participated because it was one way they could help share the Christmas story.
Blackman, who portrayed Mary, and Wolff, who portrayed an angel, said being part of the nativity reminded them of their days at Christ Lutheran School when they were in the Christmas program.
“We thought this would be fun,” Blackman said.
