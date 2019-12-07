WISNER — “I love Christmas. Can you tell?”
One glance at the home of Arvilla Cornett lets you know she’s not kidding. It’s a home filled with Christmas joy as angels float in; merry Santas peek out from, well, everywhere; and Santa in his Rudolph-guided, reindeer-pulled, gift-laden sleigh glides over street after street of a wistful, colorful Christmas village.
It takes Arvilla “a good week to 10 days” to get everything set up, she said. And that’s just inside the house, not counting the nativity set and plethora of Christmas lights surrounding the Cornett home on the east edge of Wisner.
Inside the house, one large Christmas tree and two smaller ones are accompanied by several nativity sets and a vast collection of angels, Santas and other Christmas items.
In the Christmas village alone, set up on a four-tiered stand that runs the length of a room, are a half dozen houses, one church, two schools and two lodges. Deer chase each other through the scenery. A fishery, cheese factory, winery, fire house, train station and the Cornett Inn are just a few of an assortment of shops. All glow with tiny white lights; one flick of a switch illuminates the entire village.
Arvilla’s husband, Wayne, knows why there are so many little buildings. He purchased many of them when he was in the dog house with Arvilla and he needed brownie points, he said with a smile.
Even so, he enjoys watching her set up the collection each year. Most years he helps. “You look like a little girl with a doll house,” he said to her. He should know. He’s been watching Arvilla for the past 53 years.
This Christmas mania began in the early 1990s, when the couple’s daughter, Shelly, gave her mother a Christmas remembrance, and the couple’s son and wife, Heath and Kim, gave her a white-headed Santa. Since that time, their daughter Becky has given her a Santa every year. Other children, Kris, Jeremy and Josh, family and friends contribute as well.
At Christmas, Arvilla often receives “a piece here and a piece there,” she said. She also discovers new finds at garage sales.
One of the more unusual pieces is a Santa from a Navy gift shop in Okinawa, which arrived in the states when Shelly was stationed there. An accordion-playing Santa sits atop a music box that plays “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and another Santa plays with puppets.
A Santa dancing with Mrs. Santa is made of papier-mâché and is one of the older figures in the collection, along with a Father Time figurine, also of papier-mâché.
With a house packed with visions of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, “we had a hard time trying to convince the kids there was no Santa Claus,” Wayne said.
Visitors at the Cornett home enjoy seeing the décor almost as much as Arvilla. “They all say how beautiful it is. Everybody likes it,” she said.
At the end of the season, all of the angels, Santas, village pieces, religious figurines and Christmas ornaments are tucked into their original boxes and packed away. But Arvilla doesn’t like to think of taking down her Christmas decorations.
“People can have Halloween and Easter,” Arvilla said. “If I had my way, Christmas would be every day.”