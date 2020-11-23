Christmas is a prominent holiday

It is impossible to dispute that Christmas is among the most prominent holidays in the world. Ninety-three percent of Americans celebrated Christmas in 2019. It is second only to New Years in being the most widely celebrated holiday on Earth. Therefore, it is no surprise that businesses, large and small, should take advantage of America’s love for the holiday by putting Christmas decorations and other items themed around the holiday on display as soon as possible. However, if done too early, this can serve to turn some customers away.
This raises a question: just when is the sweet spot when it comes to holiday marketing? Traditionally, Christmas themed products are made available for purchase immediately following Thanksgiving. When retailers put out Christmas decorations prior to the Thanksgiving threshold, it is known as “Christmas creep”. In recent years, the Christmas creep seems to have permeated the entire month of November and, in some stores, has even extended into late October. Personally, I have no objection to seeing Christmas decorations in stores earlier in November.
After all, many enjoy decorating their houses before their families arrive for Thanksgiving. However, to me, what makes holidays special is that the time we have to enjoy them is fleeting. Putting out Christmas decorations prior to Halloween devalues the spirit of the Christmas season and makes it seem as if Christmas will drag on far longer than it should. I believe that retailers should hold off just a bit longer on putting out the lights and wreaths to ensure that Christmas doesn’t overstay its welcome.