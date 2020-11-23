Blog 20 Below

It is impossible to dispute that Christmas is among the most prominent holidays in the world. Ninety-three percent of Americans celebrated Christmas in 2019. It is second only to New Years in being the most widely celebrated holiday on Earth. Therefore, it is no surprise that businesses, large and small, should take advantage of America’s love for the holiday by putting Christmas decorations and other items themed around the holiday on display as soon as possible. However, if done too early, this can serve to turn some customers away.

This raises a question: just when is the sweet spot when it comes to holiday marketing? Traditionally, Christmas themed products are made available for purchase immediately following Thanksgiving. When retailers put out Christmas decorations prior to the Thanksgiving threshold, it is known as “Christmas creep”. In recent years, the Christmas creep seems to have permeated the entire month of November and, in some stores, has even extended into late October. Personally, I have no objection to seeing Christmas decorations in stores earlier in November.

After all, many enjoy decorating their houses before their families arrive for Thanksgiving. However, to me, what makes holidays special is that the time we have to enjoy them is fleeting. Putting out Christmas decorations prior to Halloween devalues the spirit of the Christmas season and makes it seem as if Christmas will drag on far longer than it should. I believe that retailers should hold off just a bit longer on putting out the lights and wreaths to ensure that Christmas doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Tags

In other news

Christmas is a prominent holiday

Christmas is a prominent holiday

It is impossible to dispute that Christmas is among the most prominent holidays in the world. Ninety-three percent of Americans celebrated Christmas in 2019. It is second only to New Years in being the most widely celebrated holiday on Earth. Therefore, it is no surprise that businesses, lar…

Wait until after Thanksgiving

Wait until after Thanksgiving

Within Norfolk, I have seen both Halloween and Christmas decorations in stores simultaneously. Christmas cannot start until after Thanksgiving! My family’s tradition is to have fall decorations up until the weekend after Thanksgiving. After that, the house turns into a winter wonderland. Tre…

Christmas in the fall

Christmas in the fall

Well, we are finally nearing the end of October and the beginning of November, and you know what that means — Christmas. Even though the end of October is generally associated with Halloween, it seems stores are putting out Christmas merchandise earlier and earlier each year.

Most wonderful time of year

Most wonderful time of year

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. I am always eagerly awaiting the joys the holiday brings, such as cookies, music, lights and Christmas decorations. Despite all of my excitement, it seems the Christmas season is coming too soon to stores. I have noticed some stores selling C…

Halloween comes first

Halloween comes first

Every year it seems like Christmas trees go up for sale sooner and sooner. If you are a department store that thinks it’s cute and quirky to start selling Christmas trees in July, I have a bone to pick with you. I refuse to even listen to Christmas music until Halloween is over.

Members of '89 team nervously watched their kids play, win

Members of '89 team nervously watched their kids play, win

Pierce High School athletic director Darren Sindelar was looking forward to a break. The man in charge of staging the Bluejays' three early-round state playoff games — with West Point-Beemer, Wahoo and St. Paul — had worked hard to make sure all of the logistics had been taken care of and th…