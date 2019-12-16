ATKINSON — It all started with eight Christmas trees.
The late Marilyn Gokie loved Christmas and always enjoyed decorating for the holidays at her Atkinson home. With encouragement from her daughter, Janell Rossman, they decided in the early 1990s to open a gift store that eventually evolved into the modern Something Special by Marilyn.
“She (mom) was always a decorator,” Rossman said. “My grandma was a decorator, too. My mom would decorate for everything — all seasons. Everything changed in the house. That’s where we picked up and kept on going with it.”
They opened the gift store at the current location in a building on Main Street. The original building, built in 1916, was a mercantile store.
After that it was a furniture store, converted into a hardware store under a couple of different chains before eventually sitting empty before it became Something Special by Marilyn. This past year, Something Special celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Gokie, who died two years ago, was a registered nurse for 38 years. During her free time, she enjoyed golfing and painting, with plans that once the store opened, she would spend more time doing that.
Rossman said they always kept so busy, she never did golf or paint, but she did enjoy the store.
Over the years, it continued to expand. The remodeling has included the distinctive circular stairwell that customers see upon entering, as well as crown molding. A family friend has done most of the carpentry work.
The three-level store has many independent sets of lights that help show off the Christmas decorations and colorful Christmas trees.
But going to the store isn’t just about shopping. It’s a relaxing adventure, which can be unusual at this busy time. Many customers return to renew friendships and take it all in.
The store usually features complimentary coffee, including some flavored types. There are often homemade Christmas cookies and a variety of Christmas music and various scents that help put the shopper in the Christmas mood.
The store still has the beautiful piano that Gokie played for years. She played it by ear.
Now some piano students sometimes come in and play, as well as customers from time to time.
It is that fun type of experience that has enabled Rossman to build a loyal customer base that extends from Kansas City to Omaha to South Dakota to western Nebraska.
“We have a big drawing area,” Rossman said. “With Amazon and their free freight, it can be kind of a struggle. We have been hanging in there and people call and we will ship.”
There’s a trust between customer and shop owner. That personal touch isn’t always found in boxed stores.
It also is an adventure. There are thousands of Christmas-related items, many of which cannot be found within about 100 miles of Atkinson.
“A lot of husbands and wives come in,” Rossman said, “especially this time of year. We have a lot of young people come through, including some young men. They might sit down and play the piano while their girlfriends shop. It’s always a lot of fun.”
The store is a family business, along with three part-time employees. But it isn’t entirely Christmas, including more gifts and decorations for other seasons, such as Halloween.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Thanksgiving to the Sunday before Christmas, it also is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
When there are people who come from out of town, sometimes store hours can be extended.
“Last night I stayed open until quarter to 7,” she said. “I had some people coming from Valentine. That’s a long way.”