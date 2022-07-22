Each year, nearly 4 million books are published in the United States. About 500,000 to 1 million of those are published by traditional book publishers, and about 3 million are self-published.
A self-published book allows authors to get their books directly to readers without the intermediary of a traditional publishing house. This can be a tremendous opportunity for talented writers to get their books out to the public when their work is unrecognized by traditional publishers. Author Colleen Hoover is an example of a phenomenally successful writer who began self-publishing her books, which then became so popular that her work was picked up by a traditional publishing house. Her contemporary romance, "It Ends with Us," was No. 2 on the bestseller list the week of July 8, with a total of 55 weeks on the list.
The Norfolk Pubic Library adds about 7,500 to 8,000 new books to the library's collection each year, which is about 0.2% of all the new books coming out. So how does a library choose which ones to purchase? Librarians narrow down the choices by consulting book reviews, looking at recommended reading lists from educational institutions, being aware of book award winners and titles on bestseller lists and responding to suggestions from community members. We also look at and analyze information about books already in the collection. We look at which books are frequently checked out and decide if we should get more books by that author or on that topic. We look at books that are getting worn out and decide if they should be replaced with a new copy or with an updated book on the same topic. We look at books that get outdated quickly, such as scientific research and health information, and see if they are still accurate in this quickly changing world.
Another consideration that librarians keep in mind is to make certain that the library's collection of books does two important things: It reflects the community surrounding the library, and it opens a window to the world. It is important, for children and adults alike, to see themselves reflected in literature. Reading stories with characters similar to themselves, and facing similar challenges and situations, helps the reader feel a sense of belonging and value. It is equally important, for children and adults alike, to read about people and places that are starkly different from themselves and their experiences. In an increasingly global society, these kinds of stories help readers learn about the broader world and understand how they fit into it. Both of these kinds of reading experiences help people understand themselves and the world around them, and they are a vital piece of lifelong learning.
Selecting books for the library is a fun part of a librarian's job, but it is also an important one that is taken seriously. Our goal is always to make sure that our community has high-quality information and literature that meet our community's needs, reflect who we are and open up a world of possibilities to all ages.