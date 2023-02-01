A famous chef recently apologized to Nebraskans for a faux pas when he visited our friendly state. In thinking he was acting as any true-blue Nebraskan would, he picked up a hot bowl of chili and ceremoniously poured it over a separate plate holding a beautiful cinnamon roll. He then put his fork into the mushy mess and ate the bite of chili/roll heartily, nodding his approval of the wild mixture.
You have to give him credit for trying to please his Nebraskan hosts. He must have read somewhere in a culinary magazine article on “fun facts about weird traditions” that we Nebraskans have this thing about eating a meal of chili and cinnamon rolls. He then mistakenly had thought that we ate them mixed them together in kind of a chocolate cake and milk mixture — not as separate delicacies as we all know he should have. He should have done more research.
I have to admit, growing up we ate our cinnamon rolls and chili on separate evenings and it wasn’t until I was an elementary school teacher that I learned cinnamon rolls and chili was the highlight lunch of the school year. Even all the teachers ordered the school lunch when it was rolls/chili day.
That’s probably because it’s not only delicious, it’s the ultimate comfort food combination. There is nothing like the soft layers of cinnamon roll with a yummy white frosting or gooey topping to warm a person’s heart on a cold, dreary day in February. Usually the people who know how to make cinnamon rolls to die for also have a secret chili recipe. Kidney beans, hamburger and tomato juice are combined with a variety of surprising ingredients like a can of beer, a teaspoon of brown sugar or some other minced spice that warms up people to their bones. There’s no such thing as a bad bowl of chili. At least I haven’t had one. It’s difficult to make a bad cinnamon roll; hence the perfect lunch combo.
You’ve got your salty dish with a sweet soft textured side for the perfect feast.
Although we can’t copywrite this genius meal, we should name it something with a Nebraska label like “Nebraschili and Rolls” or “Cinnahuskers and Chlli.” I’m sure readers could think up a better name for this Nebraska tradition. And while they’re promoting Nebraska’s famous dish, they also should make it clear that the chili doesn’t touch the cinnamon roll unless someone dropped a bit of roll into the bowl by accident. Chunks of soda crackers might hold the bit of roll aloft, allowing the diner to keep it from getting tomato juice soaked. Make it be known, Nebraska chili and cinnamon rolls are not put in a bowl together like mush — as some people have had to learn the hard way.