This world is full of dark places. There are numerous mindsets on how to overcome the agonies that can accompany the things that break people down in this world .
This week, LifePoint Church in Norfolk embraced that wrinkle with its vacation Bible school. Children as young as preschool age were welcomed to share the smiles and laughter.
Timothy Metcalf, 29, volunteered his time as one of the worship leaders at LifePoint with Chris Winegar, pastor of the church. On the first night of the weeklong event, Metcalf told the children the story of Mary and Joseph in a room with the lights off, illustrating the dark places that the couple encountered along the way.
Emphasizing the magnificence of Mary’s faith, Metcalf continued to illuminate the room one light at a time — not just with flashlights, but with his enthusiasm, spreading the message that each of them could be “the light of the world.”
“Jesus is the light in us, but we get to choose to shine that light,” Metcalf said. “We get to go into dark places and be able to be a light for people to see, and so they can have hope.”
Pat Kumm also serves as another vibrant influence at LifePoint. She has been helping with vacation Bible school for 22 years. Kumm said she started doing it so her own children could be a part of it. Kumm also delivered the message about spreading the light of hope by having the children shine flashlights onto mirrors to see how just one light can go so far.
As the children sat and waited patiently for their parents to pick them up, they talked about how excited they were about coming back to vacation Bible school for another day. Several talked about how they were watching for and seeing God in such things as their parents, in people’s hearts, sunsets and weddings.
Vacation Bible School at LifePoint Church wrapped up on Friday.