MADISON — An Albion man who sexually assaulted a 3-year old girl on multiple occasions last year was sentenced Friday to 50 to 60 years in prison in district court.
Christopher Thompson, 45, appeared before Judge James Kube alongside his attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
Thompson was facing charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a sentence that carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.
In June 2020, a report was made to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Child Abuse Hotline by the 3-year old’s mother, according to the pre-sentence investigation report. The mother stated that her daughter had begun to act strangely over a period of several days, including her not wanting anyone to wipe her privates.
Around that time, the girl reported that a male named Chris had touched her "down there" in reference to her vaginal area.
The child’s parents, who live in Norfolk, told Norfolk police that Thompson was a family friend and that he had volunteered to babysit the girl on several occasions, which they allowed. The parents said Thompson would often volunteer to change the girl’s diapers and that he also would give her baths.
When asked by police about the girl’s claim that he touched her vaginal area, Thompson initially suggested it could have been an accident. He later admitted to a sexual attraction to female children that he said he has had all his life, police said.
Thompson also admitted to sexual misconduct with both of his daughters, now adults. He also has taken photographs of his perpetrated assaults, said Joe Smith, Madison County attorney.
The victim, who is now 4 years old, has had to undergo counseling to cope with the assaults, her father told the court Friday. She also has a fear of using the bathroom and showering and is suffering delays in potty training.
“It causes us a lot of grief and pain. I want to scream to my friends to not let their children go, and don’t let anyone around them,” the victim’s father said. “We will heal, but right now it’s difficult, and I don’t know how long it will be before we’re able trust another person.”
Thompson did not apologize to the victim’s family in court at any point during Friday’s sentencing.
The evidence against Thompson, as well as his lack of remorse for his actions, called for a request of no leniency in Thompson’s sentence, Smith said.
“You have parents that blame themselves and it’s not their fault, and they’ll never shake that,” Smith said. “As a father, when he holds his child, he’s holding a bad memory as well.”
Hartner asked for the minimum sentence for Thompson, who she said suffers mental health problems and also has suicidal ideations.
“He would like to be productive in the (Nebraska) Department of Corrections and work in there,” Hartner said. “This is serious; he realizes that. I’m just asking the court to consider not making him spend the rest of his life in prison.”
Thompson said little and remained emotionless throughout Friday’s proceeding.
Kube told Thompson that sexual attraction to children is an issue that Kube said he’s not sure anybody will be able to help Thompson overcome. Thompson would present a serious danger to society if he were to offer leniency, Kube said.
“Do you realize the kind of damage you’ve done to this child, do you realize the damage you’ve done to these parents?” Kube asked Thompson. “This member of society is the most innocent, most helpless person you can do this to.”
Kube then sentenced Thompson to 50 to 60 years in prison and required him to register as a lifetime sex offender upon his potential release.
“There aren’t very many people in society who are attracted to toddlers. I think that’s something most people can’t even begin to fathom,” he said.
Kube sentenced others for the following offenses Friday:
Attempted possession of amphetamines
— Pamela L. Burns, 27, 509 Lincoln Ave., 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day previously served, costs.
Attempted possession of cocaine, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence
— Yadrian Carbonell, 38, 702. W. Michigan Ave., attempted possession of cocaine, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, additional 90 days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Chad E. Sholes, 28, 908 S. First St., 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Possession of a controlled substance, carry a concealed weapon
— Antwyan S. Wright, 22, Omaha, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, carry a concealed weapon
— Kalin M. Bennett 18, 310 S. 10th St., $300, 30 days in jail, costs.
Second-degree assault
— Abigail Coe 32, Columbus, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Possession of a controlled substance (LSD), commit child abuse negligently
— Savannah R. Jones, 18, 1130 S. 31st St., Apt. 10, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense
— Francisco Hernandez, 40, Omaha, $500, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 53 days served, costs.