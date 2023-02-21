MADISON — A Newman Grove man charged with producing and possessing child pornography waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Jason Schade, 39, accordingly had his case bound over to Madison County District Court. He was charged on Feb. 1 with visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony, and possession of child pornography, a Class 4 felony.
Schade was charged following a monthslong investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.
On March 30, 2022, a tip was reported by a messenger app to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding content on the app that included visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct that had a child as one of its participants or portrayed observers. A cybertip report then was forwarded to law enforcement.
The cybertip included an email address believed to belong to Schade. The tip also contained the internet protocol address (lPA) that uploaded files with sexually explicit conduct. The subscriber of the IPA was identified as Schade, according to the affidavit.
The user of the messenger account belonging to Schade uploaded 40 files depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children.
Included in the uploads, according to an investigator, was one video that showed two girls between 6 to 8 years old engaged in sexual activity with a man. A second video depicts a 4- to 6-year-old girl also engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a man.
Law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Schade’s Newman Grove residence on Aug. 31.
At the time of the search warrant, a patrol investigator conducted an agreed upon interview with Schade. During the interview, Schade denied having any child pornography on any of his devices, and he also said he didn’t have the messenger account for which the child pornography files were uploaded.
Schade wanted to stop the interview and resume talking to the investigator later. The investigator said Schade then got out of the investigator’s unmarked vehicle and walked up to the front of the residence. While the investigator was inside helping collect evidence, he was informed that Schade was getting on an ATV and leaving the property.
In a data extraction of Schade’s cellphone, the investigator located 61 files — 55 photos and six videos — with children involved in sexually explicit conduct.
Schade’s waiver of his preliminary hearing followed a motion filed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith Tuesday morning requesting that County Judge Michael Long close the courtroom during the presentation of evidence.
Smith wrote in his motion that said evidence consists of “extremely disturbing images of young children.”
Long had previously set Schade’s bond at $1 million, which was continued on Tuesday. Schade is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, March 23. He would face 3 to 52 years in prison if he is convicted.
ALSO WAIVING his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday was Travis Belina, 25, of rural Battle Creek.
A complaint filed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith on Jan. 5 alleges that Belina, between Jan. 9 and Aug. 31, 2022, took or exercised control over movable property of another worth $5,000 or more with the intent to deprive them of said property.
The charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Smith said on Tuesday that Belina’s charge is in connection to the purported theft of cattle last year.
Belina, who owns Belina Feedlot LLC south of Battle Creek, also was charged in August with two counts each of third-degree sexual assault, child abuse and tampering with a witness. It is alleged that he repeatedly sexually abused two teenagers who used to work at his feedlot and paid the purported victims to not say anything about what had happened.
Belina is scheduled to be arraigned on the theft charge in district court on Thursday, March 23. He is scheduled to appear next in the sexual assault case on Monday, May 1.