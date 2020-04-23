Low attendance has caused at least one child care center to temporarily close in Norfolk.
Helping Hands Child Care announced it was shutting its doors for two weeks earlier this month because of low numbers. Not many parents are using child care because of COVID-19, which has sparked social distancing guidelines and more employees working from home.
Chad Bryant, director of Helping Hands, said he hopes to reopen the center on Monday, but plans could change.
“(Closing) was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made, and it's not what I’m in the business for,” Bryant said. “The primary issue was the low numbers, but then there was the fact that in child care, social distancing really doesn’t work. With those things combined, it made sense to close at this time.”
Right before it closed, Helping Hands was averaging 15 children a day when it usually handles around 125. Bryant said it was also impossible to keep kids 6 feet away from each other to follow local health guidelines.
Bryant is sending surveys this week to parents to assess their needs for the future. He said the most popular reason that parents kept their children home was for their safety.
Not many families at Helping Hands have been concerned about affording child care due to being laid off during the pandemic, Bryant said. The child care center isn’t billing any parents for the weeks of closure.
Bryant said he also knows there have been a couple of other temporary daycare closings in the area. Sacred Heart Early Learning Center had to close last week due to low numbers, said Kate Bamsey, assistant director. It reopened Monday, April 20.
“It gave us an opportunity to give our staff a break, to regroup and rethink how we will do things,” Bamsey said. “We’re hoping we can stay open from now on. This really came out of nowhere ... we would only really close in the future if it was a recommendation from the health department.”
Sacred Heart usually has about 75 children, but since the pandemic hit only 20 to 30 have been attending.
Norfolk in-home daycare and preschool Fits & Giggles had to close for a week this month after a COVID-19 exposure, owner Leslie Baker said.
“Everybody was pretty understanding because that’s the risk any time you go out in public right now,” Baker said.
Fits & Giggles has about six to eight children in each of its two home locations, Baker said. The child care business usually has 12 at each home.
Baker said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t severely affected her center. All of her full-time workers are still able to be paid, but she’s had to reduce hours for part-time staff, who are usually college students.
“There’s a lot of stress to choose one way or another to close,” Baker said. “But we do have emergency personnel who are parents, so we think the decision to stay open was a good choice. But there’s no right way or wrong way for a provider to get through this.”
A recent Buffett Early Childhood Institute survey was sent out to Nebraska child care providers to assess concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 2,100 providers around the state responded, according to a press release.
Around 80% of childhood providers in Nebraska said families are keeping their children at home, according to the survey. About 70% of center providers reported that the reduction in attendance of children receiving child care subsidy resulted in reduced program income.
Northern Hills Child Care Center is averaging about 70 children a day when it usually receives 140, said director Liz Sudbeck.
“We’re just trying to get by,” Sudbeck said.
Kings Kids, a child care center and preschool, has about 50 children a day when it usually averages 80 to 100, said director Alison Deck.
“We don’t predict closing unless something major was to happen,” Deck said.
Both Sudbeck and Bryant have applied for the paycheck protection program, they said. The program allows small businesses to receive loans so they can keep employees paid during the pandemic.
“I feel good about the decision we made, but it's just hard not to be caring for the kids,” Bryant said. “Anyone who does this wants to work with families and kids. It’s just awkward not to go to work every day.”