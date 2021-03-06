Long-awaited changes are coming to the Norfolk Police Division property, and upgrades are expected to begin this summer.
To continue effectively serving and protecting the community, the Norfolk Police Division has begun to look at the big picture, said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
That big picture consists of the transformation of the division’s existing dispatch center and consolidation with Madison County. There’s also the need for a parking lot expansion and the possibility of adding on to the existing building.
Last July, the Norfolk City Council authorized the Police Facility Design Group, an engineering firm out of Kansas City, to conduct a space needs assessment at the police division over a several-month span. The study has been aimed at evaluating the police division's current needs, as well as the needs for the next few decades, to determine what should be done at the station.
Space within the 17,857-square-foot station is extremely limited, Miller said. The police division staffs 40 officers but has only 30 lockers and one shower. In addition, Miller said, the station doesn’t have a classroom, while exercise and roll call areas are too small. Officers often have to work on reports in hallways.
There also isn’t a designated spot inside the building for processing evidence; staff must do so at their desks.
“We make it work, but sometimes it feels like we’re packed in like sardines,” Miller said. “We’ll continue to do our jobs, but we’ve had to be creative in how we use our space.”
Part of the space needs assessment was to determine whether a new building or an addition to the existing building would be more suitable. The Police Facility Design Group determined that any expansion of the Norfolk Police Division could be done on the existing property instead of elsewhere.
Miller’s preference has always been for work to be done to the existing station instead of a new building.
“Our stance was that we want to do it here and we like our location in the community. We’re centralized and part of the downtown area,” Miller said. “And I’m pretty conservative with my dollars and the community’s dollars.”
Miller has worked with architects in developing a two-phase plan for the property’s redevelopment. Phase 1 will include expansion of the parking lot on the east side of the building, as well as the reconfiguration of the building’s first story. Phase 2, which would likely be voted on in May 2022, would include an addition on the east side of the building.
East side expansion
Miller said a thorn in the police division’s side for a number of years has been limited parking space.
As part of Phase 1, construction will be completed on the parking lot to the east this summer. The city owns the grass lot to the east between the police and the Nebraska Health and Human Services buildings.
Plans have been in place for a couple of years to add parking, Miller said. Because money has already been set aside for a parking lot project, it was deemed necessary to include that project in Phase 1, he said.
While the police station will soon receive a newer, bigger dispatch center and an expanded parking lot, its lack of space issues within the confines of the building still haven’t been resolved.
To address this, the police division is working with architects in developing a plan to add to the building’s east side. The Police Facility Design Group is developing blueprints to determine how much more space is needed.
Miller’s hope is to receive building expansion blueprints before parking lot construction this summer so that a parking lot doesn’t get finished and then part of it has to be torn up in a couple of years to make room for building construction.
If the city agrees to add to the existing building, it’s likely that the police station expansion would appear on ballots in May 2022.
The need for more space exists mostly because the building houses four entities: the police station, a dispatch center, a jail and the city attorney’s office. Most police departments don’t house each of these entities under one roof, Miller said.
“It’s a lot more complex than people might think. There are a lot of moving parts, and this is a multi-faceted project,” Miller said. “For convenience and cost, everything under one roof makes more sense.”