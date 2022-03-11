Chickens turned into real snowbirds

“Chickens are stupid,” muttered my husband. I have to disagree — at least mostly, especially considering that they are not privy to weather reports.
The muttering occurred this past Saturday when we received three times as much snow as was predicted by the weather forecasters. Not that we’re complaining — we desperately needed the moisture — but there is a lot of difference between planning for 9 inches of snow and planning for 2 or 3. (My husband subconsciously might have been muttering about the meteorologists but outwardly decided to take it out on the chickens.)
I was working in my study toward evening when he came in the back door and called out, “Can you help me?”
What he needed help with was the chickens.
We let our chickens free-range in our yard, and that morning they’d happily wandered out and about as the day started out clear. At some point after the snow began, however, the chickens decided that they should take shelter in the “doghouse.”
I used quote marks because although the structure in which they took shelter is, in fact, a place for our dogs, it is not a traditional doghouse. It is actually the top half of one of those 7-foot-diameter yellow water storage tanks, which arrived — somewhat battered — in our yard one day several years ago from who-knows-where courtesy of Nebraska’s infamously tempestuous winds.
My husband, always able to envision the possibilities in what others might easily discard, sliced it in half and turned the top part into a doghouse by cutting out a door and filling it with hay.
The dogs have always loved it; now, apparently, so do the chickens.
This would not have been a problem on a normal day as impending darkness would have compelled them to return to the chicken house, where they need to go at night for warmth and safety.
But on that snowy day, nothing was compelling the chickens to go anywhere. This inspired my husband’s outburst of muttering about the intelligence of our little flock of chickens — and his call for help from me.
My job was to go into the doghouse and “herd” them out — not an easy thing to do in terms of getting into the doghouse and then maneuvering in there. Let’s just say that the opening was not made for a human. I had to get down on my belly and snake my way into the doghouse, an especially difficult feat considering that I was bundled up in my winter clothes.
Once in, I could kind of sit … with my shoulders and head bent over. When I headed toward the chickens in this mutant-human posture, they all scattered away from me — but naturally none scattered back toward the opening.
After I finally chased, shooed and pushed all of them out of the doghouse, my husband and I had to get them back to the chicken house. We tried herding the 10 birds in the snow, which I’m sure would have been quite a spectacle if you could have seen it. They were not keen on walking the 260-some-foot distance — not surprising as they were drowning in the snow.
My husband and I ended up catching and carrying the chickens to their roost.
Now, as frustrating as all of this was, I have to ask you: Don’t you think the chickens exhibited a reasonable level of intelligence? After all, not only did they know enough to “get in out of the rain,” so to speak, they also knew enough not to get back out in it once they were out of it.
