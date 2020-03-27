Chicken dog rules the roost

Drizzles is experiencing an identity crisis.
Drizzles is a chicken, but she seems to think that she’s a dog.
Drizzles — so named because her back end looks like a victim of the coronavirus-related toilet paper shortage — not only is a chicken, she is also the sole chicken on our ranch. Since she has no other poultry to hang out with, she has taken to hanging out with the dogs, Cody and Zeke.
Although she does go to the chicken house at night to sleep, in the mornings she wakes up and waddles the roughly 65 yards to our back deck, where she joins Cody and Zeke for a breakfast of dry dog food. Each “dog” gets his or her own pan.
During the day, Drizzles hangs out around the main house, where Cody and Zeke also spend a good part of their days. When the dogs lie in the sun warming themselves, Drizzles often does the same.
If the weather is on the cooler side, Drizzles will choose to spend at least part of the day in either Cody’s doghouse or Zeke’s doghouse. They don’t seem to mind. Not only do they not chase her out, they each actually sleep in their doghouse with her.
When it snowed several inches recently, Drizzles made the trek from her chicken house to Zeke’s house, where she spent the day. This was the first time I’d ever seen a chicken venture out of the chicken house when there was a fairly significant amount of snow on the ground.
Of course, this is also the first time I’ve had only one chicken at a time.
Why only one chicken? It basically boils down to an unspoken contest between my husband and me over who is the most stubborn.
Ever since our flock of chickens dwindled to three several years ago, my husband has been trying to convince me to get some new baby chicks and replenish the flock.
I decided, though, that I needed to replace the chicken yard fence before doing so. As I wrote in a column almost two years ago, I wasted no time in tearing down the old fence — but then realized that I should have first investigated the cost of a new fence because my top choices were all prohibitively expensive.
A holding pattern ensued, during which my hens, unrestrained, enjoyed the pleasure of free-range life. Over time, my flock dwindled even more, first to two and then to just one.
Since then, I’ve devised a financially feasible plan for a new fence and have the materials on hand. The only thing standing in my way now is a monstrous stump directly behind and in line with the chicken house. It needs to be removed for me to build my fence properly.
I did ask my husband about the stump when I tore down the old fence and extracted a promise from him to remove it.
The stump is still there. Periodically, he will suggest getting new baby chicks. Periodically, I will suggest removing the stump. I think we are waiting each other out to see who will cave first. I’m bound and determined that it won’t be me. It appears that he’s bound and determined the same on his end.
I’m not sure who’s going to win this war of wills, but right now Drizzles is winning as she gets to roam free and be top dog.
