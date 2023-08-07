VALENTINE — After prosecutors rested their case against murder suspect Kevin Kilmer on Monday in Cherry County District Court, the defense called a handful of its own witnesses to testify, including Kilmer himself.
After Kilmer’s father, two of his sisters and a friend testified on his behalf, the 27-year-old took the stand for well over an hour Monday afternoon, denying responsibility for killing 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss on Aug. 23, 2021, and instead alleging that he saw his former romantic partner kill Wittmsus with an ax.
Todd Lancaster, Kilmer’s attorney, had implicated Michael Malone, Wittmuss' friend and Kilmer's former romantic partner, in Wittmuss’ death throughout the length of Kilmer’s trial.
Lancaster had pressed an investigator about inconsistent statements Malone made to authorities and asked Malone himself about whether he had reason to keep his and Kilmer’s relationship a secret.
And while the defense’s strategy was already apparent before Monday, it became crystal clear by the time Kilmer finished testifying.
‘I couldn’t move’
Kilmer testified that, on Aug. 23, 2021, he unloaded groceries from a vehicle with Malone, Wittmuss and Richard Bauer and took the groceries into 104 Hunt St. in Kilgore, where Malone and Wittmuss had lived together for a few months and Kilmer had been staying for a week or two.
Kilmer then laid on his bed and shortly thereafter heard Malone and Wittmuss begin to argue. Malone testified on Friday that Kilmer and Wittmuss were arguing that morning, and that the two had feuded often in the short time they knew each other.
Kilmer said Malone was upset because Wittmuss apparently disclosed Malone’s and Kilmer’s relationship to others when Malone wanted their romance to remain a secret. Kilmer had never heard Wittmuss and Malone fight previously, he said.
“I got up from the bedroom, I opened the door and started walking down the hallway,” Kilmer testified. “Once I got to the end of the hallway, (Malone) swung the ax and hit Ruthy in the back of the head. Blood splattered all over me as I stood there. Ruthy fell face first onto the floor, and he swung two more times that I know of.
“I was completely shocked, I couldn't move, I had a lot of anxiety. I really didn't know what to think. I was beside myself. I had blood on my face and on my body — everywhere. I remember the sound of her breath leaving her when he hit her in the head.”
Once Wittmuss was laying on the floor, Kilmer said, Malone told him to “loot the body,” or take anything of value that may have been on her person. Kilmer said he didn’t touch Wittmuss’ body and “wanted nothing to do with the body.”
Malone then directed Kilmer to grab bleach and plastic to clean up the mess and wrap Wittmuss’ body, Kilmer testified. But Kilmer did not get either item, he said, instead finding a suitcase in the hallway and throwing it toward Malone.
Kilmer found some rags and towels in a back room and cleaned some of the blood in the kitchen, adding that he ripped up some of the kitchen floor tiling because blood had seeped underneath some of the tiles. He then placed used paper towels and floor tiles in a bucket and put a rag inside the suitcase before placing the bucket near a camper outside the residence.
Malone never told Kilmer to do anything with the suitcase, Kilmer testified, but Kilmer decided anyway to load up the suitcase into the back of Wittmuss’ Dodge Caravan and dump the suitcase in a ditch less than two miles north of Kilgore.
“I didn’t want (Wittmuss) to be in the house where she had gotten murdered,” Kilmer said. “She deserved better than that.”
Kilmer then returned to 104 Hunt St. and soon thereafter went to his friend Amanda Schell’s house. Schell testified last week that a bloodied Kilmer drove to her residence in the Dodge Caravan and told her he had struck a woman named Ruth with an ax before putting her body in a suitcase and abandoning the suitcase in a ditch.
Kilmer testified that he doesn’t recall telling Schell that he hit Wittmuss with an ax. He also explained that he did not call law enforcement authorities because “it was against my morals at the time.”
“At the time, it was not a moral thing for me to be calling the police, living the life that I lived, using drugs and stuff,” he said. “You don't call the police. You don't have contact with law enforcement.”
Kilmer added that Malone had told him not to tell anyone about what happened, and he cared about Malone enough that he didn’t want to tell the police, also claiming that Malone had been violent with him in the past. Further, Kilmer said he knew that Schell would call the police after hearing what she heard because Schell is someone who “tries to do the right thing.”
After returning to Kilgore from Schell's house, Kilmer went to Richard Bauer’s home on Washington Street, where Malone had said he was watching wrestling with Bauer. Kilmer and Malone later returned to 104 Hunt St., where Kilmer told Malone that he spilled information about the killing to Schell.
Kilmer and Malone then spent most of the remainder of the night inside 104 Hunt St.
Asked why he ran from Cherry County Deputy Erick Wickman shortly after midnight on Aug. 24 while Kilmer and Wickman were outside 104 Hunt St., Kilmer said that he was afraid he was going to “spill his guts” and tell Wickman what Malone had done, thus betraying Malone.
Kilmer then testified about spending the night in the woods before entering a horse trailer and, later, an abandoned shop in Kilgore. He’d seen a swarm of law enforcement officers in Kilgore by the time the sun rose, he said.
Malone, who had been searching for Kilmer with police, spotted Kilmer late that morning and alerted authorities, who took Kilmer into custody in a wooded area.
Lancaster asked Kilmer if he ever disclosed to law enforcement what he told the jury on Monday. While investigators were interrogating Kilmer at the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office, he said, he asked where Malone was.
“Because (Malone) was the one that murdered Ruth and he wasn’t there with me,” Kilmer testified.
Kilmer pressured by prosecutor
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Michael Guinan asked Kilmer if he agreed that the Kevin Kilmer shown in videos from August 2021 was a nitwit. After having Guinan give him the definition for nitwit, Kilmer quietly agreed.
Guinan asked Kilmer about why he disposed of the suitcase with Wittmuss’ body in a ditch north of Kilgore instead of leaving her body at 104 Hunt St., to which Kilmer said he did not want Malone to be near Wittmuss’ body anymore and that she “deserved better.”
“And so, ‘deserve better,’ does that mean she was kind of set in a picturesque area there by the fence post out in the country?" Guinan asked.
Kilmer said he thought the ditch would be a safer place for Wittmuss’ body.
“She couldn’t be hurting any worse than she was, is that correct?” Guinan asked.
Kilmer reiterated that he was not going to leave Wittmuss’ body in the house.
The prosecutor went on to question Kilmer about the difference between big lies and small lies, a big lie being one in which someone tells an intentional falsehood about an important event.
“Now, here you told the Cherry County Sheriff's Office’s sheriff and Deputy Wickman that Ruth had been out for a while,” Guinan said. “You said that to Richard (Bauer), as well. We watched the video the other day, correct? … You also told Michael Malone that she was out for a walk that evening, correct? … You said that Ruth was piping mad when she left for a walk, isn't that true?"
Kilmer, after saying he was trying to not pay attention to Wickman’s body cam footage when it was played for the jury last week, acknowledged that his statements about Wittmuss going on a walk were not true.
“So, you and I can agree that, in this case, you have told big lies, correct?” Guinan asked. Kilmer said he didn’t know.
The assistant state attorney general continued to grill Kilmer, asking him if he remembered making claims at the hospital following his arrest about Richard Bauer drugging him the night before and chaining him to a bed, or whether he recalled telling investigators that he helped search for Wittmuss.
Guinan also asked Kilmer about what he had disclosed to Schell, whom Kilmer agreed was a trustworthy person. Kilmer told Guinan that he had only told Schell about the suitcase and that he didn’t recall telling Schell about hitting Wittmuss with an ax.
“I don't remember exactly what all I told her,” he testified. “Whatever I didn't tell her, she had to piece together for herself.”
Kilmer further claimed that he did not recall telling Schell that he “put that (expletive) in a suitcase and chucked her (expletive) in a ditch.”
Lancaster then asked Kilmer if Michael Malone’s testimony that he didn’t kill Wittmuss was a big lie. Kilmer described Malone’s statement as “the biggest lie I could imagine.”
Kilmer never violent, witnesses say
After District Judge Mark Kozisek denied a motion by Lancaster for a directed verdict, or a motion to dismiss Kilmer’s charges, the defense called its own witnesses, including Kelly Kilmer, Kevin’s father.
Kelly Kilmer testified that his son was often teased and bullied because of his sexuality, but that Kevin would never respond to bullies in a violent manner.
Kevin Kilmer’s sisters, Makayla Lamprecht and Rachel Larsen, as well as Kilmer’s friend, Issis Shipley, also testified that Kilmer would never act violently toward others, even those who treated him poorly.
“He wouldn’t even raise his hand to a fly,” Shipley said.
Kilmer’s witnesses testified following testimony from Danielle Oshlo, a forensic scientist at the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.
Oshlo testified that the boots Kilmer was wearing on Aug. 23, 2021, showed the presence of blood, and that DNA testing indicated the presence of Wittmuss’ blood on the left boot, while there was not enough blood on the right boot to generate a DNA profile.
There was not any presence of blood on the shoes Malone was wearing that same day.
What’s next
The jury is expected to be handed Kilmer's case for deliberation after attorneys make closing arguments Tuesday morning.
Kilmer, charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison plus up to 50 years if he is convicted.