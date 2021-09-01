VALENTINE — A 26-year-old Kilgore man suspected of using an axe to kill 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Kevin Kilmer, who faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, appeared before Cherry County Judge James Orr on Wednesday alongside his attorney, Todd Lancaster of Lincoln.
A mostly inexpressive Kilmer was escorted into the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit flanked by deputies from the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
After Orr read Kilmer his rights, Lancaster waived the right to a preliminary hearing on Kilmer’s behalf, binding the case over to the district court.
Lancaster also requested that Kilmer’s bond, which is set at $1 million, be reduced to $500,000, with 10% allowed for release.
“Mr. Kilmer has several ties to (Valentine). He was born here, raised here and has lived here most of his life,” Lancaster said. “He has family in this community — siblings, grandparents, parents.”
Kilmer has a “very minimal” criminal history, Lancaster said, which includes a trespassing conviction when Kilmer was 19 years old, as well as two misdemeanor drug offenses.
“He has absolutely no criminal history of violent offenses,” Lancaster said. …“The bond, of course, is to ensure that he appears, but we think a bond set at $1 million cash is not reasonable.”
Eric Scott, Cherry County attorney, said a bond set at $1 million for Kilmer is “very reasonable.” Scott said if any alterations were to be made to Kilmer’s bond, it should be set to no bond at all.
The county attorney’s office hasn’t seen evidence yet that Kilmer is employed, nor indication that he has a permanent residence, Scott said. There also aren’t any groups or organizations that Kilmer has ties to that would keep him in the community, according to Scott.
“We believe that the ($1 million) bond should stay in place for public safety and for the assurance of appearance,” he said.
Orr then continued Kilmer’s bond at $1 million, citing “very serious” allegations made against him.
Before Kilmer left the courtroom, he attempted to ask the judge a question but was cut off by Lancaster.
The 26-year-old, whose most recent address was listed in Kilgore, is accused of killing Wittmuss on the night of Aug. 23 before being arrested the next day.
According to an arrest affidavit, a woman told Cherry County dispatch about 8 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 23 that Kilmer had recently shown up at her residence in nothing but underwear, with blood on his arms and hands.
The woman said that she allowed Kilmer to take a shower at her residence, which is about 30 miles west of Kilgore. According to authorities, Kilmer later told the woman that he had killed a woman named “Ruth” and left her body in a suitcase along the road.
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 23, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Kilmer at a Kilgore residence that he had been staying at, according to court documents. Kilmer denied making any statements about “killing Ruth” and allowed authorities to search inside.
A deputy found suspected blood spatter on a kitchen wall and shortly thereafter, Kilmer reportedly fled on foot. He was located by law enforcement in a wooded area shortly after 11 a.m. the next day.
Less than three hours after apprehending Kilmer, authorities said they located a body in rural Kilgore that was identified as Wittmuss.
In a complaint filed by Scott, the weapon used in the alleged killing was an axe.
Scott said he wasn’t aware of the connection between Kilmer and Wittmuss, noting there was a slew of investigative reports that hadn’t yet reached his desk as of Wednesday.
According to court documents, Kilmer said during an interview with investigators that he wanted to plead insanity, stating that “no one with my personality could be capable of causing harm to Ruth Wittmuss.”
Since his arrest, Kilmer has been housed at the Cherry County Jail in Valentine. If convicted, he faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.
Kilmer’s next appearance is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, in Cherry County District Court.